Acer ConceptD 500 hands on: A beautiful desktop for creators

Acer just held its annual [email protected] event, where the company announced what seems to be an endless amount of PCs. Naturally, part of the announcement included ConceptD, Acer’s brand for creators, and I got to spend some time with the ConceptD 500, a 20L desktop that has Intel 12th-gen processors, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, and a stunning design.

To be clear, the unit that Acer sent is pre-production. That means that I couldn’t run any benchmarks, not that it’s hard to imagine what a Core i9-12900 is like when it’s paired with an RTX 3070. Mainly, we’re here to talk about the experience, which for a desktop PC, really comes down to the design.

And I really have to say, I love the design of the entire ConceptD suite. I’ve reviewed a number of ConceptD laptops in the past, but this is my first desktop.

Acer ConceptD 500 price and availability

The Acer ConceptD 500 is coming to EMEA regions in September, starting at €1,199.

It’s always possible that it could launch in the U.S. later; indeed, I hope it does. I’d love to have this thing on my desk. But as of right now, the only ConceptD product that was announced at [email protected] that will be sold in the U.S. is the ConceptD 5.

Acer ConceptD 500: Specs

Processor Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor Graphics NVIDIA RTX A4000

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070/3060 Studio Memory DIMM slots x4, Up to 128GB DDR4 3200MHz Storage Solid state drive:

1024 GB /512 GB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 SSD

1024 GB /512 GB M.2 2280 PCIe SSD

Hard disk drive:

2TB 3.5-inch 7200 RPM HDD

1 TB 3.5-inch 7200 RPM HDD Dimensions 7.87 (W) x 15.31(D) x 15.49 (H) inches Wireless WLAN Networking:

802.11ax/ac/a/b/g/n

Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth

5

802.11ax/ac/a/b/g/n

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 OS Windows 11 Pro

Design: It’s minimal, clean, and stylish

The Acer ConceptD 500 has an all-new design, but it stays true to the brand. For example, ConceptD laptops are white and have an amber backlight on the keyboard. The ConceptD 500 is also white, and it has amber light accents.

As for what changed since the previous generation, that used to have a wooden panel on top. Now you can see that there’s only a wooden accent around the top edges. Also, the amber light wasn’t there last time.

The chassis is smaller too, going from 28L to 20L, but the specs have been bumped up from Intel ninth-gen to 12th-gen, and RTX 2070 Studio to RTX 3070; or, Quadro RTX 4000 to RTX A4000.

I absolutely love ConceptD design, whether it’s on a laptop or a desktop.

As you’d expect, there’s a selection of ports on the front, along with a full-size SD card slot. Of course, being a machine that’s aimed at creators, that SD card slot is a must. In total, there are four USB Type-A ports and one USB Type-C on the front.

One of the USB ports on the front will supply power when the PC isn’t turned on. It’s not labeled as such, but that’s what a red USB port tends to mean.

On the back, there are another four USB Type-A ports, Ethernet, and audio. To me, that seems like a small amount of USB ports for a desktop PC. I’m already using those to plug in a mouse, keyboard, and webcam (no, I’m not willing to use a Bluetooth mouse and keyboard). At that point, that leaves me with one left. In my opinion, I only want to use the front USB ports for things that will be disconnected somewhat frequently, like headsets and expernal storage.

Obviously, for DisplayPort and HDMI, you’ll connect directly to the graphics card.

Acer says that the ConceptD 500 is aimed at architects, 2D artists, and video editors that work in a home office or an SMB. That sounds about right. It certainly has the power to handle those kinds of tasks, boosted by NVIDIA’s Studio drivers. It’s got the design too. It looks minimal yet stylish, and it’s the type of thing that feels good to have on your desk.

Acer says that the design is nature-inspired, and the best designs usually are. I look forward to spending more time with the Acer ConceptD 500 when it’s available for review.