Acer unveils new ConceptD notebooks for creators, and one with a 3D display

Acer is holding its annual [email protected] event. Unfortunately, it’s not being held in its usual NYC location since events are still virtual. That’s not stopping the company from announcing a ton of products though. It’s got new gaming laptops, a new sustainable Aspire laptop, and a lot more. If you’re into creator stuff, that’s where the Acer ConceptD lineup comes in.

Pretty much the whole lineup is getting a refresh with 11th-generation Intel H-series processors and new NVIDIA GPUs up to an RTX A5000.

“Our innovative ConceptD PC line has been extremely well received by content creators around the world,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. “We’re pleased to expand our offerings, working with Intel and NVIDIA to support extremely talented creative professionals with even more powerful tools that bring efficiency, value and usefulness to their workflows.”

Acer ConceptD 5 and ConceptD 5 Pro

The ConceptD 5 and ConceptD 5 Pro sit in the middle of the lineup. What’s cool about these is that they include a 16-inch 16:10 3,072×1,920 Pantone-Validated display. It supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and promises a Delta E<2 color accuracy. Indeed, color accuracy is something that Acer cares deeply about in the ConceptD series, and also, it has an 87% screen-to-body ratio with narrow bezels.

The main difference between the ConceptD 5 and the ConceptD 5 Pro is that the former is offered with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. The Pro comes with either an NVIDIA RTX A5000 or an RTX A3000, which is pretty beefy. With the A5000, Acer is promising ray tracing and AI for rendering, 8K editing, and more.

They both come with up to 64GB DDR4 3200MHz memory and 2TB PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSDs. For cooling, they have Acer’s Vortex Flow, which is its fifth-gen AeroBlade 3D Fan. The company says that the three fans are placed “strategically” to cool the CPU and GPU, getting the user better performance.

Finally, both laptops have dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, an SD card reader, and more.

The Acer ConceptD 5 is coming to North America in August and EMEA in July, starting at $1,999.99 and €2,199, respectively.

Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel and ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro

The ConceptD 7 is the flagship, and the Ezel is the convertible. Indeed, this is actually a convertible laptop with up to a Core i7-11800H and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080. For the Pro model, you can get it with a Xeon W-11955M and either an NVIDIA RTX A5000 or A3000. Xeon is made for more workstation-class workloads.

They come with up to a 2TB PCIe SSD and 32GB of DDR4 memory, and of course, they have dual Thunderbolt 4 ports. With Thunderbolt 4 and that kind of power, you can connect to a range of 4K displays without worrying if the GPU can handle it.

They have a 15.6-inch 4K Pantone-Validated touchscreen with 100% Adobe RGB color gamut and Delta E<2 color accuracy. As is the case with Acer’s ConceptD Ezel designs, it has a pen garage built into it for the Wacom EMR pen, so it’s always with you.

The ConceptD 7 Ezel is coming to North America and EMEA in October, starting at $2,499 and €2,699, respectively.

ConceptD 3 Ezel, ConceptD 3 Ezel Pro, ConceptD 3, and ConceptD 3 Pro

Rounding out the rest of the lineup is the whole ConceptD 3 series. They’re 14-inch laptops with FHD Pantone-Validated screens. The same deal applies, with 100% sRGB color gamut and Delta E<2 color accuracy.

All of these products come with up to an Intel Core i7 and an NVIDIA T1200 GPU, although the newest option is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. They also have PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage and Thunderbolt 4 to go with the 11th-gen upgrade.

The ConceptD 3 is coming to EMEA in September starting at €1,299. The ConceptD 3 Ezel is coming to North America in December starting at $1,599.99, and EMEA in September starting at €1,499.

Acer also unveiled SpatialLabs, a new ConceptD laptop with a Stereoscopic 3D display. It actually does 3D stuff without needing any glasses, and it can be used for things like 3D modeling. The company is starting a developer program, and you can learn more about the product here.