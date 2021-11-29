Acer’s Swift X laptop with RTX graphics is down to $900 for Cyber Monday

Black Friday may be over, but now Cyber Monday is here, and that means there are still some great deals to take advantage of. Acer has kickstarted its Cyber Monday deals, and they include some big deals such as the recent Swift X laptop now being available for just under $900, a $200 cut from its official price. There are also discounts on some all-in-one desktop PCs.

Starting with laptops, the Acer Swift X is a powerful laptop featuring an octa-core AMD Ryzen 8 5800U processor, plus an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. That makes this is a great laptop for everyday use, content creation, and even some gaming. On top of that, you get 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, so you’re well served all around. For $900, this is a great opportunity.

Aside from the internal specs, Acer Swift X includes a Full HD display with 100% sRGB coverage, and it has a fingerprint reader for more convenient login. And despite packing in powerful graphics, it’s still just 17.9mm thin and weighs just over 3lbs, so it’s a very portable laptop.

If you want something even thinner and lighter, the Acer Swift 3 is also getting a nice discount. This model with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD is now down to $580, which is a generous $170 off its official pricing.

Aside from its specs, it also has a Full HD display with 100% sRGB, and it includes a fingerprint reader. It’s even lighter than the Swift X, weighing 2.65lbs, and it’s also thinner at 15.9mm.

If you’re more interested in desktop PCs or all-in-ones (AiO), then the Acer Aspire C27 is also included in the Cyber Monday deals. This is an all-in-one PC; meaning the specs and the monitor are part of the same hardware, and it includes solid specs. It’s packing an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, plus NVIDIA GeForce MX330 graphics. You also get 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 1TB HDD for storage, so you’ll have space for tons of files.

Those are laptop-level specs, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be slow since they’re also high-end components. In addition to those specs, you get a 27-inch Full HD screen and a built-in webcam with a privacy shutter. The PC also comes with a wireless keyboard and mouse, as you might expecct. One bonus of this package is that it comes with an Windows 10 Pro license, and the Windows 11 upgrade is also supported.

If you want something a little cheaper, there’s another version of the Aspire C27 with some lower-end specs that should it be great. This includes an Intel Core i5-1135G7 with Iris Xe graphics, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This Acer Aspire 27 is available for $750 at Amazon, which is $150 off its regular price.

