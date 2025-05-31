Acer FA200 M.2 SSD $207 $230 Save $23

M.2 SSDs are pretty much the way to go when it comes to storage upgrades. For the most part, an M.2 SSD is going to perform better than a SATA SSD or HDD, and they can be found at great prices if you know when and where to look. That's where this Acer FA200 M.2 SSD comes in, delivering a massive 4TB of storage at a great price. Don't miss out if you have plans to upgrade your storage, because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Acer FA200 M.2 SSD?

So this is a Gen4 M.2 SSD that delivers pretty solid performance with sequential read speeds that top out at 7,200MB/s and sequential write speeds that can max out at 6,200MB/s. This isn't the fastest SSD on the market, but it's going to work for most people, and can be used in most applications as well.

If you have a desktop, laptop, NAS, or PlayStation 5, this SSD is going to provide a 4TB upgrade for a good price. The SSD also comes with excellent thermal control, and Acer also includes a copy of Acronis if you need to create a backup to transfer to your new SSD. Overall, not a bad SSD to go with if you want something affordable.

Naturally, if you're not quite satisfied, or want to check out some other options, we recommend checking out some of our top M.2 SSD recommendations. You might end up paying a lot more, but at least you can see what kinds of other options are available. Of course, if the Acer fits your needs, then we recommend grabbing it while it's one sale before it's gone.