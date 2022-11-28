Acer 23-inch FHD Monitor $89.99 $149.99 Save $60 This Acer monitor is great for under $100. It has FHD 1920 x 1080 resolution and also HDMI connectivity. $89.99 at Amazon

Not every monitor has to be an expensive buy. While you can pick up a 4K resolution monitor or a fancy OLED display for prices north of $500, a basic 1920 x 1080 resolution monitor can help you be a little more productive, too. You'll get a second screen without paying too much. That's why for their Cyber Monday deals, Acer has cut the price on one of its entry-level monitors. We found a 23-inch Acer monitor for just $90 instead of the usual price of $150, for a nearly 40% savings.

This Acer monitor sports basic features that are great if you just want to add another display to your desk. It has 1920 x 1080 FHD resolution, 250 nit brightness, and a really great design. The bezels on the monitor are slim all the way around, with there being a small bottom chin. For connectivity, there's VGA and DVI for older laptops or desktops, also HDMI, for gaming consoles and newer devices.

The monitor also sports tilt adjustment and has a tiny base, so it looks great on a desk and has great visibility from whatever angle you're looking at it from. For this price, though, there are no speakers or a 3.5mm headphone jack, so you'll have to depend on your laptop's integrated speakers or your desktop's external speakers.

There are still a few hours left for you to enjoy this deal, but once Cyber Monday ends, this deal will run dry. Be sure to check out our Cyber Monday hub for other savings just like this one. There's plenty from desktops to laptops, and even chargers and dongles or docks!