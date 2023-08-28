Source: Acer Acer Predator Helios 16 $1600 $1900 Save $300 The Acer Predator Helios 16 is a powerful gaming laptop featuring Intel's 13th-gen core i7-13700HX processor, a 16" 240Hz display, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070. $1600 at Amazon

Acer's knocking down pricing on some of its laptops, just in time for Labor Day weekend. If you've been in the market for a gaming laptop or just needed something with a little more graphical power for video or photo editing — we've found some great laptops on special for you. In addition, Acer is also discounting some of its gaming monitors, knocking up to $100 off. Right now's the perfect time to buy, so be sure to check out these deals while they last.

If you're not looking to go all out with a gaming laptop, Acer has also discounted a few of its creator laptops, offering great pricing on its Nitro 5 laptops. The laptops come packed with plenty of power, featuring an Intel Core i5 processor, DDR4 RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and a dedicated Nvidia GeForce graphics card.

Acer Predator XB283K KV $500 $600 Save $100 The Acer Predator monitor comes in at 28 inches and features a resolution of 3840 x 2160, a 144Hz refresh rate, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync. $500 at Amazon

This monitor has a beautiful and reliable IPS panel that offers good color reproduction and a quick refresh rate that comes in at 144Hz. In addition, you get support for DisplayHDR 400, which provides excellent color depth, and Acer's Predator GameView which can provide enhanced modes when gaming.

Furthermore, the monitor does offer support for Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync Premium, minimizing graphical tearing in games. Right now, this monitor is $100 off for a limited time. You can also grab the Acer Nitro 27" 1440p monitor for $80 off as well.

For the most part, you're going to find some pretty good items with reasonable discounts. Of course, if you were looking to purchase a laptop with more power, you might want to check out some of our recommendations for the best gaming laptops available right now.