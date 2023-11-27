Acer SB242Y EBI Monitor
The Acer SB242Y EBI is a great choice if you're looking for a super affordable monitor for home usage, gaming or office work.
Black Friday may be over, but most retailers are still offering great deals and discounts for Cyber Monday, meaning if you're looking to buy a cool gadget for yourself or your loved one this holiday season, now is as good a time as any to pull the trigger. One of the great Cyber Monday deals that caught our eye is the Acer SB242Y EBI gaming monitor that has a list price of $139.99, but is available right now for just $79.99. That's a massive 43 percent discount, making it a great deal if you're looking to pick up a monitor without breaking the bank.
What you get for your 80 bucks is a 23.8-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 IPS screen in an ultra-thin form-factor that is great for home usage, office work, and gaming. The monitor supports AMD FreeSync technology that should offer gamers a tear-free, low-latency experience. Looking at the specs, it has a 100Hz refresh rate, 1ms (VRB) response time, 250 nits of brightness, 100,0000:1 contrast ratio, and 0.274 mm of pixel pitch. Connectivity options include 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x VGA, but it misses out on a DisplayPort.
Additional specs include wide 178-degree viewing angles and VESA wall mount support. The monitor is ideal for heavy users who typically stay glued to the screen for long stretches at a time, like programmers, writers, graphics designers, and editors, as it comes with Acer's patented VisionCare technology that focuses on reducing eye strain and provides a comfortable user experience.
While all of that makes it a great entry-level monitor for gaming and content creation, you can also score great discounts on more premium monitors, like this Alienware curved 34-inch QD-OLED unit that can be yours for just $897 after a $303 discount on its $1,200 list price. Apart from that, you can also find great deals on a wide array of electronics right now, including phones, laptops, TVs, Macs, Apple Watches, iPads, and more.