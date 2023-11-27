Acer SB242Y EBI Monitor $80 $140 Save $60 The Acer SB242Y EBI is a great choice if you're looking for a super affordable monitor for home usage, gaming or office work. $80 at Amazon

Black Friday may be over, but most retailers are still offering great deals and discounts for Cyber Monday, meaning if you're looking to buy a cool gadget for yourself or your loved one this holiday season, now is as good a time as any to pull the trigger. One of the great Cyber Monday deals that caught our eye is the Acer SB242Y EBI gaming monitor that has a list price of $139.99, but is available right now for just $79.99. That's a massive 43 percent discount, making it a great deal if you're looking to pick up a monitor without breaking the bank.

What you get for your 80 bucks is a 23.8-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 IPS screen in an ultra-thin form-factor that is great for home usage, office work, and gaming. The monitor supports AMD FreeSync technology that should offer gamers a tear-free, low-latency experience. Looking at the specs, it has a 100Hz refresh rate, 1ms (VRB) response time, 250 nits of brightness, 100,0000:1 contrast ratio, and 0.274 mm of pixel pitch. Connectivity options include 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x VGA, but it misses out on a DisplayPort.

Additional specs include wide 178-degree viewing angles and VESA wall mount support. The monitor is ideal for heavy users who typically stay glued to the screen for long stretches at a time, like programmers, writers, graphics designers, and editors, as it comes with Acer's patented VisionCare technology that focuses on reducing eye strain and provides a comfortable user experience.

