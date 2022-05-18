Acer has a powerful new Swift 3 OLED laptop

Today is [email protected], so the press releases are rolling out from Acer. The company announced a wide range of products today, including consumer laptops like a Swift 3 OLED, Spin 3, and Spin 5, along with more eco-friendly laptops from its Vero lineup.

Acer Swift 3 OLED

First up is the Swift 3 OLED, which is a 14-inch laptop that’s powered by Intel’s 12th-gen H-series processors. That means that it’s actually got a lot of CPU power with a 45W TDP, while the laptop itself is still only 17.9mm thin, weighing in at 1.4kg.

The screen is 2.8K OLED, and Acer is promising a 92% screen-to-body ratio. It supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, which you could expect from an OLED laptop like this one.

It also comes with an FHD webcam and features like Acer’s Temporal Noise Reduction for better video quality in low-light, and AI Noise Reduction for microphone quality. The Acer Swift 3 OLED is coming to the U.S. in July, starting at $899.99.

Acer Spin 5 and Spin 3

Along with the Swift, there are some new convertibles with the Spin 5 and the Spin 3. The Spin 5 is being boosted to a 14-inch 16:10 display with a 2,560×1,600 resolution and an 88% screen-to-body ratio. It comes with up to 16GB LPDDR5 memory and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

Acer also says the Swift 5 has a TwinAir cooling system, along with dual D6 copper heat pipes, adding up to better thermals that will lead to better performance. The Spin 5 is coming to the U.S. in July, starting at $1,349.99.

The Acer Spin 3 is a bit more entry-level, still packing a 16:9 FHD display. It’s bumped up to an Intel 12th-gen processor, and it has fast charging that will get you four hours of use in 30 minutes. The Spin 3 is coming to the U.S. in August, starting at $849.99.

Acer Vero

Vero is a relatively new brand from Acer, and it stands for a more eco-friendly product. These devices are meant to be more sustainable, and they include a new Aspire Vero, a Veriton Vero all-in-one, and more.

For the Aspire Vero, it comes in 14- and 15-inch sizes, with Full HD 16:9 displays. They both come in Cobblestone Grey, with the 14-inch variant also coming in Mariana Blue and the 15-inch one coming in Starry Black.

For specs, they’re offered with Inel’s 12th-gen processors, Thunderbolt 4, and so on. You also get a Full HD camera, helping to meet Intel’s Evo spec.

More importantly, the chassis uses 30% post-consumer recycled plastic, saving 21% carbon emissions when making it. The screen bezel also uses 30% PCR plastic, while the key caps use 50% PCR plastic. There’s no paint used, and it’s designed for repairs to be easy with easily removed RAM and SSD. It comes with a 100% industry recycled plastic laptop sleeve, and also in the packaging is a 100% PIR plastic sheet between the screen and the keys.

The Acer Aspire Vero is coming to the U.S. in September, with both models starting at $749.99.

The Acer Veriton Vero is a new all-in-one. It’s made of 30% PCR materials, and Acer says that the keyboard and mouse that it comes with are also made of PCR materials. The packaging is also 100% recyclable.

For specs, it comes with up to a 12th-gen Core i9, GeForce MX550 GPUs, 64GB DDR4, and Wi-Fi 6E. The Veriton Vero is coming to the U.S. in October, starting at $799.

There are a few other Vero devices that are coming as well, all with the same focus on using PCR materials and recyclable packaging. The Vero keyboard and mouse are coming in November as a set for $79.99. There are also a couple of monitors, the Vero CB273 and B247Y G, which are coming in Q3 for $349.99 and $199.99, respectively. Finally, the Vero PD2325W Projector has a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 2,200 lumens, and 1,280×800 resolution, and it’s coming in Q3 for $559.