With IFA just around the corner, some companies are showing off what they've been planning a little early. Acer is no different, as it has revealed a ton of new devices suited for gamers worldwide. And while the entire range looks fantastic, the star of the show is definitely Acer's entry into the handheld gaming scene.

Acer announces the Nitro Blaze 7, its first-ever handheld PC

Image Credit: Acer

So, let's dig right in. The Nitro Blaze 7 is the first Acer handheld PC, sporting an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS with up to 5.1 GHz max boost and up to 38 TOPS of AI-processing power. Powering the graphics is an AMD Radeon 780M running at 2.7GHz with AMD RDNA 3 12 CUs. Finally, you get 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage space to keep all your games on.

That's all well and good, but what's the outer shell like? The main screen is a 7" Full HD 1920 x 1080 IPS Display, packing a refresh rate of 144 Hz. If you're concerned about screen brightness, Acer states that it can reach 500 nits. The system will run Windows 11, and the device has a ton of buttons:

A B X Y buttons, D-Pad, LB/RB Bumpers, LS/RS Sticks, LT/RT Hall effect triggers, Power button with fingerprint reader, volume button, view button, menu button, Acer Game Space button, Pop-up keyboard button, Acer quick menu button, Mode switch button.

Given the rapid rise of Steam Deck alternatives , the price point for the Nitro Blaze 7 will likely decide how successful it is. Acer hasn't revealed a cost yet, but we hope it's competitive.

Project DualPlay adds a controller to a laptop

Image Credit: Acer

Acer is also working on what it calls "Project DualPlay." The information on this one is pretty scarce, presumably because Acer is still ironing out the finer details. However, the overarching design idea is that it's a laptop where you can detach the trackpad and use it as a game controller. Each side of the controller can be detached Nintendo Switch style so you and a friend can play a two-player game using the same controller.

Acer reveals a 600Hz monitor for gaming

If you want something to use all that new gaming hardware with, Acer has you covered there as well. The company revealed a range of new monitors, but the real highlight of the bunch is the 24-inch Nitro XV240 F6. This monitor comes with an impressive refresh rate of 600Hz and a 0.1 ms G-to-G response time, which is bound to please any gamer. It comes in at a really nice price point too, starting at $599.99 and releasing in Q1 2025.

If you want something a little bigger, there's the Nitro XV270 F5 and the XV270U variant. Both are 27 inches, have a refresh rate of around 500Hz, and have a 0.5 ms G-to-G response time. The main difference is that the variant can hit a 2560x1440 resolution, while the regular version can reach 1920x1080​​​​​​.

Acer reveals a range of gaming PCs and laptops

Image Credit: Acer

Finally, the company lift the veil off of its new gaming PC and laptops. First up is the Predator Orion 7000, a computer that Acer describes as a "gaming monster." It will come with a "next-gen Intel" CPU, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 for the graphics, and up to 128 GB (32 GB*4) Dual Channel DDR5 MHz RAM. It can come with up to 4TB HDD space and up to 6 TB PCIe M.2 NVMe SSD. Plus, it comes with Predator CycloneX 360 + CPU liquid cooling to keep everything cooled off.

Finally, there is the new gaming laptop, the Acer Nitro V 14 and V 16. The main difference between the two is the screen size, with the former being 14.5 inches and the latter having a 16-inch screen. The V 14 had access to AMD processors up to a Ryzen 7 8845HS, and the V 16 uses Intel up to an i7-14650HX The V 16 also enjoys some better hardware, with the V 14 getting access to a GeForce RTX 4050 while the V 16 can grab a 4060. They both have 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage. The V 14 will be available this month for $1,099.99, and the V 16 will release in October for $1,299.99