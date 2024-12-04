Key Takeaways Acer unveils Nitro Intel Arc B580 and B570 with Intel GPUs, offering competitive features.

Acer enhances Nitro versions with Acer Intelligent Space, Game Assistance, and ProCam.

The Nitro Intel Arc B580 will be available in December for $269, and the B570 in January 2025 for $239.

Intel pulled back the curtain on its new Battlemage GPUs yesterday, revealing two new cards that aim to offer a high-end experience at a cheaper price. The news is still hot off of the press, and Acer is already bringing its own take on the cards to the public. The company has announced two cards based on Intel's boards, and they'll be ready to ship very soon.

Related Acer Swift 14 AI review: All in on AI Even with all the AI fanfare, Acer has built a pretty good laptop

Acer reveals its own take on the Intel Arxc B580 and B570

As announced in a press release, Acer has revealed the Nitro Intel Arc B580 and B570. These use Intel's GPUs as a base, with the B580 clocking in at 12GB of memory and 20 Xe2 cores, and the B570 using 10GB of memory and 18 Xe2 cores. However, Acer plans to add its own special ingredients to the Nitro version in a big to make it the best offering for gamers:

Acer Intelligent Space, the built-in central hub for intelligent device features, detects system hardware, recommends compatible AI applications to optimize performance, and helps discover new tools for gaming enhancements. Acer Game Assistance gives a competitive advantage by automatically adjusting colors and providing a sniper mode for precise targeting in shooting games, while Acer ProCam automatically recognizes and records gameplay highlights to capture those intense moments.

If you're interested in grabbing one, the Nitro Intel Arc B580 will be available at Newegg later in December for $269, while the B570 will be available in late January 2025 for $239. And if you're ion the market for more than just a powerful GPU, be sure to check out our shining review of the Acer Predator Helios 2024 edition.