Key Takeaways The Acer Nitro V 15 is a great budget gaming laptop with 13th-gen CPUs and up to RTX 4050 graphics, starting at $700.

The 15.6-inch screen has a fast 144Hz refresh rate and 82% screen-to-body ratio, although higher refresh rates are available in other markets.

There are multiple configurations available, ranging from $700 to $1,000, with varying CPU, GPU, RAM, and storage options, making it suitable for casual gamers.

Acer has a great new budget gaming laptop for gamers with smaller pockets. Just announced is the Nitro V 15, a laptop that has 13th-generation H-series CPUs, and up to RTX 4050 graphics. Pricing on the laptop starts at $700 and goes as high as $1,000 with higher-end specifications. Availability is set for October.

Though the starting price is low, there's still a lot of value in this laptop. While you're not going to get a super high-resolution screen, the Nitro V 15's 15.6-inch 1920x1080 resolution screen still sports a fast 144Hz refresh rate with a 3ms response time and an 82% screen-to-body ratio. All models sport the same screen in the United States, but Acer is planning a 165Hz refresh rate for units sold in other markets. As for some of the other features, this laptop still packs quality audio, featuring different sound modes. It even has Acer's Purified View, and Acer Purified Voice, to help you enjoy video calls.

There are several configurations that you'll notice pop up as you shop around for this laptop. The $700 model will be sold at Costco and comes with a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-13420H CPU, RTX 2050 graphics, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Acer's store will also have this same mode for $750. A step up the ladder will be a model with Intel Core i5-13420H GPU, and RTX 3050 graphics, with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, for $770. And if you need something faster? You can bump to the RTX 4050 GPU with the same 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and Intel Core i5-1342H for $850.

At the very top will be the $1,000 model. This comes with the Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB RAM, and RTX 4050 graphics, with a 512GB SSD or a 1TB SSD if you buy from NewEgg. All around, this seems like a solid laptop for casual gamers.