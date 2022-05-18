Acer launches new Chromebook Spin 714 and Chromebook Tab 510

Acer has announced a couple of new Chromebook devices during its [email protected] event today. These include the new premium Acer Chromebook Spin 714 convertible, as well as the Acer Chromebook Tab 510, a rugged 10-inch tablet. The devices come hot on the heels of the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 announced last week, and both are launching over the summer.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714

First off, we have the premium Acer Chromebook Spin 714, which is a brand-new entry in the company’s lineup. This is a 14-inch convertible laptop, featuring a 16:10 display that’s available in both Full HD+ and Quad HD+ resolutions. As you’d expect, the display is protected by anti-microbial Corning Gorilla Glass, and since it’s a convertible, it supports touch and pen input using the included garaged USI pen, which has 4,096 levels of pressure.

It’s powered by Intel’s 12th-generation processors up to a Core i7, with the choice of either a U15 or P-series model. It’s also an Intel Evo verified design, which includes benefits like Thunderbolt support and 10 hours of battery life. In fact, there are two Thunderbolt 4 ports, in addition to HDMI and USB Type-A. Rounding out the internals, you can get the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

The laptop is also ready for online meetings and calls thanks to a Full HD MIPI webcam with temporal noise reduction technology. The dual-microphone array should also deliver clear voice capture, while the dual stereo speakers with DTS audio provide the listening experience.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 has an optional fingerprint reader for biometric authentication, too. In terms of design, much like most of Acer’s Chromebooks, the Spin 714 meets MIL-STD-810H durability standards, so it should be able to last you a long time.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 will be available in August starting at $749.99 in the US and €879 in Europe. It’ll also be available with a Chrome Enterprise upgrade, starting at $1,099.99 in the US and €979 in Europe.

Acer Chromebook Tab 510

If you want something even more portable and durable, the Acer Chromebook Tab 510 may be up your alley. It’s a 10.1-inch tablet, also featuring a taller 16:10 display with Full HD+ resolution. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform, which is fairly common for lightweight Chromebooks, and it should provide you with solid performance while being very power-efficient. The tablet also has optional LTE connectivity, making it ideal for working on the go.

Durability is a big deal for the Chromebook Tab 510, so it also meets MIL-STD-810H durability standards. Acer has equipped the tablet with shock-absorbing bumpers around the corners, plus the reinforced design protects to from drops up to four feet. The display is also protected by antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass, ensuring it’s not easy to break, but also that it stays clean over time. And, just like the convertible above, it supports touch and pen input, with a garaged stylus included in the box offering 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity for doodling or taking notes.

As tends to be the case with tablets, the Acer Chromebook Tab 510 also comes with a pair of cameras. The front-facing webcam is a 5MP MIPI camera, while the rear camera has 8MP resolution for higher-quality photos.

The Acer Chromebook Tab will be available in North America in July starting at $399. It will also be available with a Chrome Enterprise upgrade.