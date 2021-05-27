Acer announces new Chromebook range, including the world’s first 17-inch model

Among its new range of products for 2021, Acer has today announced four new Chromebooks including the world’s first with a 17-inch form factor. The company has also announced a refresh for its popular Chromebook Spin 713 which has been a highly recommended premium Chromebook option. Acer has also announced two new 14-inch models one of which is powered by a MediaTek chipset.

Acer Chromebook 317

Acer has come up with the world’s first 17-inch Chromebook. The company says that it offers users “all the workspace they need for enjoying streamed content and getting more done.” The 17.3-inch display comes with a full-HD resolution with an anti-glare coating and narrow bezels, and there is an option to go for a touchscreen. The laptop also accommodates a full-sized keyboard with a numeric keypad, if you are into that, and two upward-facing speakers.

The laptop is said to be great for students and alike as it is powered by the latest Intel Celeron processors along with Intel Wi-Fi 6(Gig+) and up to 10 hours of battery life. I/O options on the Chromebook 317 include two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, two standard USB Type-A ports, a headphone combo jack, and a microSD card slot.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713

The award-winning Chromebook Spin 713 has been updated with the latest 11th-gen Intel Core processors and is said to be the world’s first Intel Evo platform-verified Chromebook. It features a premium design with an aluminum chassis, military-grade (U.S. MIL-STD 810H) durability, and a convertible form factor. It also brings Thunderbolt 4 connectivity for data transfer, power delivery, and sharing video and audio to external displays. The 13.5-inch display is now taller and comes with a 2256×1504 resolution while the convertible design lets users choose between various form factors including laptop, tablet, tent, or display mode. The new Spin 713 is also said to offer a 10-hour battery life and thanks to fast charging it can offer up to four hours on a 30-minute charge. Acer will be offering the Spin 713 to commercial and enterprise customers.

Acer Chromebook 514 and 314

Acer is also introducing two new 14-inch Chromebooks- the Chromebook 514 and the Chromebook 314. The 514 is the more powerful option out of the two featuring up to the 11th-gen Intel Core processors. It comes with useful features like fast wake from sleep and quick-charging for the battery that is said to last up to 10 hours. The Chromebook 514 also comes with dual USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, a backlit keyboard, and an optional embedded fingerprint reader. It has a solid design with a metal top cover and the machine is verified to provide MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability. Other notable features include Intel Wi-Fi 6(Gig+) and Gorilla Glass-covered trackpad, while the enterprise edition of the notebook includes business capabilities of Chrome Enterprise to provide devices that stay fast, have built-in security, deploy quickly, and reduce the total cost of ownership.

The Acer Chromebook 314 is the most affordable Chromebook announced by the company which is specifically designed for students who are looking for a reliable machine for on-the-go tasks. The machine is powered by a MediaTek MT8183 octa-core processor while the battery is said to deliver up to 15 hours of uptime. The 14-inch IPS display comes with a full-HD (1920×1080) resolution which is surrounded by narrow 7.3mm (0.29 in) bezels, and one can expect modern connectivity with a fully functional USB-C port.

Price and Availability

The new Acer Chromebook 317 will be available in June starting at $379.99 while the Chromebook Spin 713 will be available during the same month starting at $699.99. The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 will be available later in October starting at $599.99, and the Chromebook 314 will make its way to stores in July starting at $269.99.