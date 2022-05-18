Acer launches new TravelMate business laptops with Intel or AMD CPUs

During the [email protected] event today, Acer introduced a handful of new laptops in its TravelMate series. The Acer TravelMate P4, Spin P4, and P2 are business laptops geared towards small and medium businesses, and they’re powered by the latest processors from either Intel or AMD. They’ll be launching in the third quarter of the year.

Acer TravelMate P4 and Spin P4

Starting with the TravelMate P4 duo, one of the laptops is a standard clamshell design with the other being a convertible. The clamshell is available in both 16-inch and 14-inch sizes, and the convertible is only available in a 14-inch model, but both have a 16:10 aspect ratio, and they come in Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) resolution. Of course, the convertible model also comes with touch support, in addition to also being compatible with AES 1.0 pens for taking notes or doodling.

The two laptops are powered by either 12th-generation Intel Core processors (up to a Core i7) with vPro or up to an AMD Ryzen 7 PRO processor, delivering the performance you’d expect for a premium business laptop. They also come with up to 32GB of RAM, which is DDR4 in the Intel models and DDR5 in the AMD versions, as well as up to 1TB of SSD storage.

Design-wise, the laptops are meant to be durable, meeting military MIL-STD-810H standards for durability, and they use up to 37.7% of post-consumer recycled plastics for their chassis. They also come with Windows Hello support via facial recognition and a fingerprint reader. As you’d expect with a business laptop, connectivity is also one of the strengths of the TravelMate P4 family, with Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB Type-A, HDMI, and Ethernet all included, Plus, there’s optional LTE connectivity in addition to Wi-Fi 6E support.

The Acer TravelMate P4 laptops will be available in the third quarter of 2022 in North America. For the clamshell model, prices start at $1,099, and for the convertible TravelMate Spin P4, prices start at $1,199.

Acer TravelMate P2

If you want something a bit more mainstream, there’s also the new Acer TravelMate P2 laptop. This model will be available in either 14-inch or 15.6-inch models, and both come with a more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio for the display. This one is only available as a clamshell laptop, so there’s no touch or pen support.

On the inside, the Acer TravelMate P2 packs 12th-generation Intel Core processors with vPro, up to a Core i7, plus up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and optional LTE connectivity in select markets, too.

Design-wise, it still meets the same MIL-STD-810-H standards for durability, plus it comes with Windows Hello facial recognition as well as a fingerprint reader. It also uses recycled plastics for its chassis and Acer’s OceanGlass touchpad, which is actually made from recycled plastic as well.

The Acer TravelMate P2 will be available in the third quarter starting at $899 in the United States.