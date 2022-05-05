Acer’s new Chromebook Spin 514 has new AMD processors and a Full HD display

Acer has announced the latest iteration of the Chromebook Spin 514, a 14-inch convertible laptop running Google’s Chrome OS. The latest iteration of the laptop comes with AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 C-series processors, designed specifically for Chromebooks.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-3H) starts with a Ryzen 3 5125C processor with two cores and four threads, but it can go up to a Ryzen 7 5825C, which has eight cores and 16 threads. You can also get it with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage, so all the basics are covered to ensure great all-around performance. Acer hasn’t specified the battery capacity, but it should last up to 10 hours on a charge.

The rest of the spec sheet isn’t too different from the current model. You get a 14-inch IPS display with touch support (as you’d expect from a convertible). Albeit optional, you can get it with 100% coverage of sRGB, so it’s a little more color accurate. It’s still a 16:9 panel and it has Full HD resolution. Above that display, there’s a Full HD webcam, too, providing solid quality for video meetings and calls. It also has a webcam shutter if you need additional peace of mind.

Design-wise, the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is mostly made from aluminum and it complies with MIL-STD-810H durability standards. It weighs 3.3lbs and it’s 17.35mm thick, so it’s not exceptionally light. The keyboard has an optional backlight and there’s a Corning Gorilla Glass touchpad, too. For connectivity, you get two USB Type-C ports, one USB Type-A, HDMI (only on some models), and a headphone jack, so it covers the basics on that front, too. Of course, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 are also supported.

As usual with Chrome OS devices, the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 will be available in both a standard version and as a Chromebook Enterprise model. The standard model starts at $579.99 in North America and €749.99 in EMEA regions. The Chromebook Enterprise variant will start at $899.99 and €849.99, respectively, in those regions. Acer has typically made some of the best Chromebooks on the market and this looks like another strong contender.