Acer launches new Chromebooks featuring LTE and 20-hour battery life

Acer announced a bunch of new laptops at CES earlier this month, including the new AMD Ryzen-equipped Chromebook Spin 514. The company is now further expanding its offering with four new Chromebooks. The company has launched the new Chromebook 511, Chromebook 311, Chromebook Spin 512, and Chromebook Spin 511. Aimed at the education sector, these new laptops comply with MIL-STD 810H durability standards to withstand bumps and everyday wear and tear.

Acer Chromebook Spin 512, Chromebook Spin 511

The Chromebook Spin 512 and Spin 511 feature a 2-in-1 form factor. The Spin 512 features a 12-inch HD+ IPS display offering a taller 3:2 ratio for better viewing of web pages. The 511, on the other hand, comes with an 11.6-inch display with a standard 16:9 aspect ratio and an HD (1366 x 768) resolution. Both notebooks feature a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 to protect the display from scratches. There is also an antimicrobial coating to keep away odor and stain-causing bacteria, and it extends to the entire keyboard deck including the spill-resistant keyboard, touchpad, and palm rests. As mentioned above, these laptops feature MIL-STD810H certification and are tested for 4ft drop tests and over 100 pounds of downward force. The new Chromebooks will be available with either an Intel Celeron N4500 or N5100 processor, with the base variants offering 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Lastly, both are also rated to offer a 10-hour battery life.

The new Acer Chromebook Spin 512 is priced at $430/€399 and will be available in the US starting April and in Europe starting March 2021. The Acer Chromebook Spin 511 will be available in the US in April 2021 starting at $400. Customers in Europe will be able to purchase the Spin 511 in March 2021 starting at €369.

Acer Chromebook 511, Chromebook 311

Next, we have the Chromebook 511, which features a standard clamshell design with an 11.6-inch display and 4G LTE connectivity thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c compute platform. You also get better battery life on this laptop, with Acer claiming up to 20 hours using the 48 WHr unit.

Lastly, there is the Chromebook 311 which is powered by the MediaTek MT8183 SoC. It is the most affordable option in the entire lineup and is very similar to the Spin 311 but with a more rugged clamshell design. Apart from the MIL-STD810H testing, this Chromebook is ASTM F963-165 Toy Safety Standard certified as well as UL/IEC 60950-1l exterior standard certified which means it is extremely safe for the younger audience who don’t really know how to handle a notebook. Additionally, this one also offers a 20-hour battery life, similar to the Chromebook 511.

The Acer Chromebook 511 will be available in the US starting in April priced at $400 and in Europe in March starting at €399. The Chromebook 311 is priced at $300 in the US and will be available starting this month. It will be available in Europe for €269 in March.