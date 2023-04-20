Acer is refreshing its lineup of gaming laptops, monitors, and desktops for the spring of 2023. There's pretty much one big theme across the board here with the laptops, and its specification bumps to the latest 13th-generation Intel CPUs, Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics, and the option for mini LED displays on some models. Over on the desktops, there's the new Predator Orion X gaming desktop which has a crazy cool design, and then there are also two new monitors. We divided up the news for you right here with everything to know.

New Predator gaming laptops

4 Images The Predator Triton 17 X The Predator Helios Neo 16 The Predator Triton 14 The Predator Helios 3D 15

Close

In total. Acer is announcing four new gaming laptops. There's the Predator Triton 17 X at the top, the Predator Helios Neo 16 in the middle, the Predator Triton 14 at the bottom, and the Predator Helios 3D 15 which is a new laptop featuring 3D technology. It's a lot to digest, but here's the scoop.

Coming later in May for $3,800 is Acer's newest flagship gaming laptop, the Predator Triton 17 X. This laptop is essentially a mobile desktop replacement for gamers. It packs in a lot of power in a sleek package crafted out of CNC-machined aluminum. You can find this laptop with the option for a 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, and up to the RTX 4090. This laptop also has a 17-inch mini-LED display with up to a 250Hz refresh rate and a 2560 x 1600 resolution.

Lower in the lineup is the Predator Helios Neo 16. It is a more affordable gaming laptop, coming in at $1,199 with availability set for May. The laptop has design features like a laser-etched code on the cover. Under the hood is up to the GeForce RTX 4070 and an Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU. It also has a 250 Hz 16-inch mini-LED display, up to that 2560 x 1600 resolution.

A third option is the Predator Triton 14. This laptop is a budget gaming device and is one of the most affordable in Acer's lineup. It is coming in May and pricing starts at $1,500. This device is Acer's smallest gaming laptop, but it now includes up to an Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 or 4050. There's a new mini-LED panel option, too coming in at the same resolution as the other devices.

Finally, there is the Predator Helios 3D 15 Spatial Labs, which is coming in June for $3,500. While it has a high price tag, this laptop has SpatilLabs eye-racking, and a stereoscopic 3D display to bring your games to life. The TrueGame app enables that 3D gaming in 70 different titles. You'll find this device with up to the Intel Core i9-13900HX, and the GeForce RTX 4080.

Gaming desktops and monitors

3 Images

Close

Capping things out in Acer's gaming lineup will be the Predator Orion X gaming desktop. It has a sci-fi-inspired design that looks like a space capsule. It's also quite modular, with zones for easier access to the CPU, the GPU, and cooling. It's upgradable with a magnetic front cover, and metal side panels. You can configure the device with up to the Core i9-13900KS, and up to the RTX 4090. It's not without a high price, though. You'll be able to buy this desktop in September for $2,999.

On the monitors, there's the Nitro X2452CU V Monitor and also the Predator X34 V monitor. The first option is a massive 44.5-inch display with a 5120 x 1440 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate with support for HDR400. The second monitor is a curved 34-inch OLED monitor with a resolution of 3440 x 1440 and a 175Hz refresh rate. Pricing starts at $1000, and $1,300, respectively.