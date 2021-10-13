Acer unveils tons of new laptops for creators, gamers, and more

Today, Acer held a Global Press Conference, and as the company tends to do at its big events, it announced a ton of new products. They range from gaming devices, to creator PCs, to a range of eco-friendly PCs, and more.

Let’s dive right in.

Antimicrobial PCs

PCs that are resistant to germs are big right now, for obvious reasons. Acer is expanding its antimicrobial products across more lines, including its Enduro rugged PCs and TravelMate business PCs.

First up is the TravelMate Spin P4, which uses silver ions to restrict the growth of microbes on the device. It comes with 11th-gen vPro processors, up to a 1TB M.2 SSD, and more. It’s also tough, with a spill-resistant keyboard, shock-resistant corners, and it meets MIL-STD-810H standards.

The TravelMate Spin P4 packs a 14-inch FHD display, and it weighs in at 3.37 pounds, coming in at 17.9mm thin. It’s also got ports like Thunderbolt 4 and RJ45 Ethernet, and has a 4G LTE option.

It’s coming in January 2022, starting at $1,099.99.

Next up is the Enduro Urban N3. It’s also a 14-inch laptop and it weighs a bit more at 4.08 pounds, but it’s even tougher. It’s MIL-STD-810H certified, but it also has an IP53 water resistance rating and it can handle drops of up to four feet.

It comes with 11th-gen Intel Core processors, an NVIDIA GeForce MX330 GPU, and up to 32GB DDR4 RAM.

It’s coming in Q4 2021, starting at $849.99.

The Acer Enduro Urban T3 is an Android tablet that’s under the same rugged brand. It can handle 26 drops (apparently if you only drop it 25 times, you’re good) from up to four feet. It has a 10-inch 1920×1200 display with brightness up to 600 nits, and internally, it has a MediaTek octa-core processor.

It’s coming in Q1 2022, starting at $299.99.

Acer Chromebooks

As you’d expect, there are several Chromebooks among the announcements, and they come in at several tiers.

The Acer Chromebook 514, Chromebook 515, and Chromebook Spin 514 are all pretty straightforward. The 514 and 515 models come in 14- and 15-inch sizes, respectively, and the Spin is a convertible. The Chromebook Spin 514 comes with Intel Tiger Lake UP4 processors, allowing it to weigh in at 1.37kg, while the clamshell of that product uses a MediaTek chip, and it’s actually a little bit lighter.

At the lower end, we have the Chromebook Spin 314. This one is more entry-level, boasting a pair of USB Type-A ports, 6mm bezels, and more.

The Chromebook Spin 314 starts at $499.99 and arrives in January. The Chromebook Spin 514 is coming in January for $699.99, the Chromebook 515 is still TBD for pricing and availability, and the Chromebook 514 is coming in December, starting at $399.99

Acer ConceptD creator PCs

Next up is a new range of ConceptD laptops, which are all aimed at creators. There’s a new ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition and new ConceptD 3 units.

Acer SpatialLabs is a cool technology that essentially lets you see 3D images on the display. Packing Intel 11th-gen processors and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, it tracks your eyes for dynamic movement on the display. In fact, the SpatialLabs Go app can now convert 2D content to 3D content, so it’s even more fun to use.

Of course, it’s not all about watching fun content. It’s really meant for creators. If you’re building 3D models, you can view it on the holographic display. We actually got to go hands on with a prototype unit back in May when it was just a concept, and it’s definitely pretty cool. At the time, you could apply for the SpatialLabs developer program, but now it’s a product that you can buy.

The Acer ConceptD 7 SpacialLabs Edition is coming next year.

If you’re not looking for a 3D holographic display, there’s always the refreshed ConceptD 3 lineup, including a clamshell and a new ConceptD 3 Ezel. The ConceptD 3 now comes with a 16-inch 16:10 display, while the Ezel is 16:9 with 4K resolution. As always, these are super-accurate, Delta E < 2 screens.

There are four new models total. The Acer ConceptD 3 is coming in January starting at $1,699.99, the ConceptD 3 Pro is coming in 2022 starting at $1,899.99, the ConceptD 3 Ezel is coming in November starting at $1,899.99, and the ConceptD 3 Ezel Pro is coming in 2022, starting at $1,999.99.

Eco-friendly Acer Vero laptops

One goal is to make laptops more green. We’re seeing more and more laptops using sustainable materials, and that are easier to repair.

Acer is announcing the Aspire Vero and the TravelMate Vero. The Vero brand means that they use post-consumer recycled plastic, they ship in recyclable packaging, and more. They’re also meant to be easy to take apart, repair, and even upgrade.

For example, the Aspire Vero uses 30% post-consumer recycled plastic, and interestingly, the 100% recyclable box can turn into a laptop stand. It has a 99% recyclable 15.6-inch screen, 11th-gen Intel processors, Iris Xe graphics, and USB Type-C. You can also pick up the Vero Mouse, Vero Mousepad, and Vero Sleeve, all of which come with the same commitment to sustainability.

The TravelMate Vero comes with similar promises, like 30% PCR in the chassis and 100% recyclable packaging. Naturally, it has business features like Acer ProShield Plus and Commercial BIOS.

That’s not everything. There’s also the Acer Veriton Vero Mini desktop and the Vero BR277 monitor.

The Aspire Vero is coming in November starting at $699.99, the TravelMate Vero is coming at a TBD date starting at $899.99, and the Vero BR277 is coming in March for $299. Acer didn’t provide pricing and availability for the Veriton Vero Mini desktop.

Acer Predator gaming

Last up is gaming gear, and it’s not just about a new computer, although there is one. There’s also a 4K gaming projector and a 55-inch gaming desk.

The Acer Predator Orion 7000 comes with Intel 12th-generation CPUs (which haven’t been announced yet) and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics. Indeed, it’s a powerhouse and it’s designed for enthusiasts. Along with K-series processors, it also comes with up to 64GB DDR5-4000 RAM. Cooling is bumped up too with FrostBlade 2.0 technology and a third rear fan.

The Predator Orion 7000 is coming in the second quarter of 2022, with pricing announced closer to launch.

Next up, Acer actually has two new gaming projectors, the Predator GD711 and Predator GM712. The GD711 is LED and the GM712 is lamp-based, and they both offer 4K resolution. The Predator GD711 promises 4,000 lumens of brightness, HDR10, and more.

Neither of these are coming to North America, but the Predator GD711 is coming to EMEA in December for €1,499, while the GM712 is coming to EMEA in January for €1,399.

Finally, we have the Acer Predator Gaming Desk. It’s a 55-inch desk that has dedicated spots for a beverage and a headset, and it even comes with a rack for storing controllers. It’s coming to EMEA at a TBD date for €229.