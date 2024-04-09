Key Takeaways Acer introduces the Predator Helios Neo 14 and Nitro 14 and 16 laptops with AMD and Intel processors for powerful gaming experiences.

The Helios Neo 14 features 16-core Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, and AI capabilities at $1,799 in the US.

The Nitro 14 has AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, while the Nitro 16 offers even more power with Ryzen 9 8945HS and RTX 4060 options.

Acer is announcing four new gaming laptops today, including its first 14-inch gaming laptops, headlined by the all-new Acer Predator Helios Neo 14. Two of the models introduced today feature Intel processors, including the Predator Helios Neo 14, while the other two are powered by AMD processors.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 14

With 14-inch gaming laptops becoming more and more popular, Acer is joining the fray with the all-new Predator Helios Neo 14, which is looking like a standout entry. The Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 is packing the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, up to a Core Ultra 9 185H with 16 cores and a built-in NPU, paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, which also has its own AI capabilities, including support for DLSS 3.5. This should make for a fairly powerful gaming machine while keeping it somewhat portable. The system is kept cool by a dual-fan system and liquid metal cooling for the CPU, so it can perform its best under more demanding scenarios.

A highlight of the Predator Helios Neo 14 is that it also comes with a very sharp WQXGA display, with a resolution sitting at 3072x1920 and a 165Hz refresh rate for a great visual experience, especially considering it covers 100% of sRGB. The laptop also leverages AI to improve the quality of video and voice calls, and its ports include Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB Type-A, and HDMI 2.1, plus a microSD card reader.

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 will launch in May, starting at $1,799 in the United States, and will come to EMEA markets in June starting at €1,999.

Acer Nitro 14 and 16

Close

The other completely new laptop is the Acer Nitro 14, which is powered by AMD processors. It comes with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, making it plenty powerful for someone gaming on a compact machine. It also includes a Quad HD+ (2560x1600) panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, so overall, it's a step down from the Predator model, but it's still very capable, and it's another solid option with a 14-inch display if you prefer Team Red.

It also includes a solid selection of ports, including proper support for USB4 along with a standard USB-C port, dual USB Type-A ports, and HDMI 2.1, so you still get a solid selection overall. The laptop also includes four-zone RGB lighting for the keyboard.

Aside from the 14-inch models, Acer is also refreshing the Nitro 16, both in Intel and AMD versions. The AMD model features up to an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, which sounds similar to the 14-inch model, but the larger size should accommodate a GPU with a higher TGP. The display also goes up to a Quad HD+ panel, but with a higher 165Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness for a solid visual experience overall.

Meanwhile, the Intel-based Nitro 16 comes with up to an Intel Core i7-14700HX, a beastly processor with 20 cores and 28 threads, plus an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, so it should deliver plenty of performance for gaming and anything else. It has a similar 16-inch display with a Quad HD+ resolution and 165Hz refresh rate, but it wins in terms of ports, since it includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

The Acer Nitro 14 will become available in North America in May starting at $1,299, and in Europe in June for €1,199. The AMD-based Nitro 16 will also launch in the United States in May for $1,399, alongside the Intel model, which will start with a similar price tag. The INtel version is also coming to Europe in June, starting at €1,599.