Acer Nitro 5 with 11th-gen Intel Core i5-11300H processor launched in India
April 12, 2021 7:40am Comment

Acer has been on a roll so far this year, with the company now announcing yet another variant of the Nitro 5 gaming laptop in India. The company is now offering the notebook with the latest 11th-gen Intel Core H-series processor. The newest model sits alongside the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H model, which was launched last week, and the 10th-gen Intel Core-i5 model, announced as the first laptop in India with the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU last month.

Acer Nitro 5: Specifications

SpecificationAcer Nitro 5
Dimensions & Weight
  • 363 x 255 x 23.9 mm
  • 2.2 kgs
Display
  • 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS
  • 144Hz refresh rate
  • 3ms response time
Processor
  • Intel Core i5-11300H (2.6GHz / 4.4GHz)
GPU
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB)
RAM & Storage
  • 8GB DDR4 (Up to 32GB)
  • 512GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD (Additional
    SSD slot)
  • up to 2TB HDD
Battery & Charger
  • 57.6WHr (8.5 hours claimed)
  • 135W charger
I/O
  • 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
  • USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (Power off charging)
  • USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (Thunderbolt 4)
  • HDMI
  • Ethernet
  • Power-in
  • 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack
Connectivity
  • Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX 1650i
  • Bluetooth 5.1
OS
  • Windows 10 Home
Other Features
  • 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard
  • 720p webcam

The latest model is particularly targeted at casual gamers and esports enthusiasts. It is priced comparatively lower, at ₹69,990. Like the other two models, you get the same dated design with a plastic finish all around. The 15.6-inch IPS display comes with full-HD (1920 x 1080-pixels) resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate with a 3ms response time. The laptop is powered by the 11th-gen Intel Core i5-11300H, a quad-core processor with turbo clock speeds going up to 4.4GHz. The Nitro 5 gaming laptop will be offered in a single configuration with 8GB of DDR4 memory, expandable to 32GB, and a 512GB PCIe Gen3 SSD. The laptop also supports up to a 2TB HDD, but Acer doesn’t offer one with the laptop. There is also a secondary SSD slot available on the laptop for additional storage.

For connectivity, you get Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX 1650i, Bluetooth 5.1, while I/O ports include HDMI, RJ45 ethernet, a 3.5mm headphone and mic combo, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port with power-off charging. The battery on the Nitro 5 is a 57.5WHr unit which is claimed to last up to 8.5 hours. Other features include Acer’s CoolBoost technology that uses dual fans on the inside and a quad exhaust port design to keep the Nitro 5 cool under heavy load and get consistent performance. You also get a four-zone RGB keyboard and a 720p webcam.

Pricing and Availability

The new Acer Nitro 5 with the new 11th-gen Intel Core i5 is priced at ₹69,990 (~$932). It will be available for purchase via Acer Exclusive stores, Acer online store, and Amazon India.

