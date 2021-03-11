Acer Nitro 5 with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU now available in India

After launching the Aspire 7 in India, Acer has now launched its mid-range gaming laptop. The new Nitro 5 gets a slight bump from last year by adding the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. The company claims that it is the first gaming laptop in India to rock the new GPU from NVIDIA. While that is true, considering it is already selling the product, ASUS recently also announced the TUF Dash F15 featuring the option of an RTX 3060 or RTX 3070, which will be going on sale later this month.

Acer Nitro 5: Specifications

Specification Acer Nitro 5 Dimensions & Weight 363 x 255 x 23.9 mm

2.3 kgs Display 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS

144Hz refresh rate

3ms response time Processor Intel Core i5-10300H (2.5GHz / 4.5GHz) GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (6GB DDR6) RAM & Storage 8GB/16GB DDR4

250GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD

1TB HDD 7200PRM Battery & Charger 57.6WHr (10 hours claimed)

180W charger I/O 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (Power off charging)

USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

HDMI

Ethernet

Power-in

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack Connectivity Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX201

Bluetooth 5.0 OS Windows 10 Home Other Features 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard

720p webcam

The new Nitro 5 looks very similar to last year’s model having a plastic chassis all around and a chunky-looking finish. The notebook weighs 2.3kgs and comes with a 15.6-inch display with large bezels on the top and bottom. The IPS panel offers full-HD (1920 x 1080-pixels) resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate with a 3ms response time. The laptop is powered by the 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10300H, a quad-core processor from last year offering boost clock speeds up to 4.5GHz. The Nitro 5 will be offered with 8GB of 16GB of DDR4 memory, which is expandable to 32GB. As for storage, you get dual-drives, including a 1TB 7200-RPM hard drive and a 256GB PCIe Gen 3 NVMe SSD.

Additionally, the laptop will come with Acer’s CoolBoost technology to help gamers manage system temperature, while the NitroSense software will help control fan speeds and performance parameters. There is RGB lighting on the keyboard, but instead of per-key, you only get a 4-zone implementation. The laptop also comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity, while I/O ports include an HDMI port, an RJ45 ethernet, a 3.5mm headphone and mic combo, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port with power-off charging. The battery on the Nitro 5 is a 57.5WHr unit which is claimed to last up to 10 hours, while the charging brick will be rated at 180W.

Pricing and Availability

The Nitro 5 is priced at ₹89,999 for the 8GB RAM variant and ₹93,999 for the 16GB RAM model. The laptop will be available via Acer’s exclusive offline stores and the Acer E-store and Amazon India starting today.