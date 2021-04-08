Acer Nitro 5 with AMD Ryzen 5600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 launches in India

Acer has launched a refresh for its popular budget gaming laptop, the Nitro 5, in India. The new update now offers the notebook with the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU and the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. Last month, the company introduced the same laptop powered by Intel’s 10th-gen CPU with the same GPU.

What this means is that the design and looks of the laptop remain the same. The only difference is the different choice of processors. While the AMD-based model is a bit more expensive than the Intel version, it should perform better, as the Ryzen chipset is a more powerful product in direct comparison.

Acer Nitro 5: Specifications

Specification Acer Nitro 5 Dimensions & Weight 363 x 255 x 23.9mm

2.4 kgs Display 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS

144Hz refresh rate Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5600H GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (6GB DDR6) RAM & Storage 8GB/16GB DDR4

256GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD

1TB HDD 7200PRM Battery & Charger 57.6WHr (13 hours claimed) I/O 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (Power off charging)

USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

HDMI

Ethernet

Power-in

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 OS Windows 10 Home Other Features 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard

720p webcam Price ₹71,990

₹94,990

The notebook comes with a 15.6-inch display with an IPS panel offering a full-HD (1920 x 1080-pixels) resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU with up to 16GB of DDR4 memory that can be expanded to 32GB. Acer is offering the laptop with either the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or the more powerful RTX 3060. You get dual drives for storage, including a 1TB 7200-RPM hard drive and a 256GB PCIe Gen 3 NVMe SSD.

The laptop also comes with Acer’s CoolBoost technology that helps gamers keep a check on system temperatures, while the NitroSense software will help control fan speeds and performance parameters. There is 4-zone RGB lighting on the keyboard, and for connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, an HDMI port, an RJ45 ethernet, a 3.5mm headphone and mic combo, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port with power-off charging. The battery on the Nitro 5 is a 57.5WHr unit which is claimed to last up to 13 hours.

The new Acer Nitro 5 is priced at ₹71,990 for the base variant which features the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU with 8GB RAM and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. The higher-tier model featuring the GeForce RTX 3060 GPU is priced at ₹94,990. These will be available for purchase via online marketplace Flipkart, Acer Exclusive stores, and Acer online store starting April 9.