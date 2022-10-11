The Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with RTX 3050 Ti graphics is down to $750 on Amazon

Looking to buy a new gaming laptop, but don’t want to spend too much? Well, Acer has got your back. Several of the company’s laptops are discounted for October 11 and October 12 only as part of the Amazon Prime Early Access event. The deals include the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop and the more powerful Acer Predator Triton, Several other productivity laptops are on sale, too.

But note that you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to get these prices, and this is a 2-day-only sale. Deals run from Tuesday, October 11, and end on Wednesday, October 12.

Starting first with the Acer Nitro 5 Gaming laptop, this is a great everyday gaming laptop for entry-level or casual gamers. It’s usually priced at $914, but today’s sale brings it down to $750. Under the hood, the system is powered by the Nvidia RTX 3050Ti GPU, and the 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H CPU. With all that power, games should run without issue on this system. Other than that, the 15.6-inch display on this laptop has a high refresh rate, coming in at 144Hz, making it perfect for shooters like Call of Duty. Note that the laptop is also upgradable, so you can add up to 32GB of memory with two DDR4 RAM slots, and add more storage with the two PCIe M.2 slots. The system comes with 8GB of stock RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

A more powerful Acer system that’s also on sale as part of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE Gaming/Creator Laptop. It’s now on sale for $2,499 instead of the usual price of $2,930. This system is seriously powerful and packs Intel’s top-tier Core i9-12900H processor with 14 cores, along with the GeForce RTX 3080Ti graphics card. Storage on the system comes in at 1TB with a PCIe Gen 4×4 SSD, and RAM comes in at 32GB. Even the 16-inch display is amazing, as it’s in the new 16:10 aspect ratio, with a super fast 240Hz refresh rate. We think this is a great system for serious gamers, as well as content creators.

These are the top two Acer gaming laptop deals we can find at Amazon right now, but there’s still a bit more. Today’s deal also cuts the price on the Acer Swift X creators laptop, the Acer Aspire TC-1760-UA93 desktop, as well as the 17-inch version of the Acer Nitro 5. These are great systems considering the GPU and the CPUs. We’ve included links to these deals for you below.

Those were gaming systems with GPUs, but if you’re not a gamer or creator, you’ll still find that Acer’s productivity laptops are on sale, too. Even Chromebooks are discounted for the next two days. Two of these can be seen below.

Of course, if you end up buying one of these laptops or desktops you might be interested in a gaming monitor, too. There is one, in particular, that’s on sale. It’s the Acer Nitro VG271. You can find it for $129, instead of $229. It’s a great starting monitor that packs FHD 1920 x 1080 resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and built-in speakers.