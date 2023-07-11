Acer Nitro XZ270 Xbmiipx Gaming Monitor $160 $330 Save $170 The Acer Nitro XZ270 gaming monitor is a 27-inch Full HD display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time. You don't want to miss this Prime Day deal that brings the monitor to just 160 bucks. $160 at Amazon

Stunning visuals, a fast response time, and an excellent refresh rate are the qualities you want in a gaming monitor, and the Acer Nitro XZ270 has it all. Take your gaming setup to new heights by grabbing the Acer Nitro for cheap in this limited-time offer that takes off $170 for Prime Day.

Why you'll love the Acer Nitro gaming monitor

The Acer Nitro XZ270 gaming monitor is a curved display that provides exceptional performance and an immersive gaming experience. Its generous 27-inch 1500R curved screen brings games to life with excellent details and sharp colors. The Full HD resolution provides crystal-clear visuals that make it easy to see every intricate detail while playing your favorite games.

Equipped with an ultra-fast 1ms response time and a high 240Hz refresh rate, the XZ270 ensures fluid motion while keeping ghosting and motion blur at bay. You'll have an edge over your competitors as you'll be able to keep up with the actions on your screen no matter how fast-paced they are. Thanks to its Adaptive-Sync technology, this monitor can easily synchronize with your graphics card to provide a seamless gaming experience and a refresh rate that eliminates screen tearing. Your frames will be rendered more smoothly, and your games will become even more immersive.

On the connectivity front, you get one DisplayPort and two HDMI ports to connect multiple devices to your monitor simultaneously. This versatility ensures that you're able to switch between devices, such as consoles, PC, and other peripherals, without needing to remove one cable for the other. The XZ270 also comes with a zero frame design that limits the size of the bezels and two two-watt audio speakers that provide decent sounds, allowing you to be fully immersed in your virtual world. Ergonomics are a big deal on this Acer Nitro gaming monitor as it offers an adjustable stand that will enable you to tilt, swivel, and adjust its height.

The good thing is that the stand and HDMI cable are included in the box, so you don't have to spend extra cash to get the necessary convenience. The Acer Nitro XZ270 gaming monitor is an immersive display you want in your gaming setup. It's the perfect companion for gamers looking to gain a competitive edge without compromising speed and visual clarity. Get this monitor now for $160 by taking advantage of this limited-time Prime Day deal. You can also find other Prime Day monitor deals in our hub, if you want something different.