The Acer Swift Go 14, with an OLED display, is also getting AMD's latest processors.

AMD has just unveiled the Ryzen 7000 series of laptop processors, and because of that, many new laptops are also being announced featuring the new goodies. Acer is jumping on board the Ryzen train with a few new devices of its own, which are mostly AMD-powered variants of laptops announced earlier this week. Intel announced its new processors first, so those announcements happened a bit earlier.

The new AMD-powered Acer laptops include the Nitro 16 and Nitro 17 gaming laptops, plus the Acer Swift Go 14, which is more geared toward mainstream audiences.

Acer Nitro 16 and Nitro 17

For the gamers, Acer is launching the new Acer Nitro 16 and Nitro 17 with AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs. Both laptops are available with up to an AMD Ryzen 9, though the GPU configurations weren't fully revealed.

The Acer Nitro 16 is arguably the more unique of the two, featuring a 16-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, which is slightly taller than a typical laptop display. It comes in either WUXGA (1920 x 1200) or WQXGA (2560 x 1600) resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, making it suitable for gaming as well as some productivity thanks to the taller screen. The screen also covers 100% of sRGB, so it's good enough for office work.

Acer Nitro 17

The Acer Nitro 17 features a 17.3-inch display with a more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, and it's available in Full HD versions with either a 144Hz or 165Hz refresh rate, or a Quad HD model with at 165Hz.

Both laptops feature a wide range of ports, including support for USB4, HDMI 2.1, and Intel Killer E2600G Ethernet.

The Acer Nitro 16 and Nitro 17 with AMD Rzen 7000 will be available in May, with prices starting at $1,149.99 (€1,499 in Europe) for the Nitro 16 and $1,199.99 (€1,599) for the Nitro 17.

Acer Swift Go 14

Another Acer laptop getting treated to AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors is the new Swift Go 14. Similar to the Intel model, the Acer Swift Go 14 with AMD processors features a 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, which should provide a great viewing experience thanks to the 500 nits of brightness and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. It also has a 90Hz refresh rate, making motion and animations appear much smoother and making for a more pleasant experience overall.

Acer touts a battery life of over 9.5 hours on this machine, and it's using its TwinAir cooling system with dual fans and copper heat pipes helping keep things cool. The keyboard is also an air inlet, so there should be plenty of cool air circulating into the chassis.

Another highlight of the Acer Swift Go 14 is the webcam, which supports 1440p resolution and temporal noise reduction for high-quality video. It also supports Acer's PurifiedView suite of features for a better video calling experience.

The Acer Swift Go 14 with AMD Ryzen processors will be available in June in North America, with a starting price of $849.99. In Europe, it will launch in April, starting at €999.