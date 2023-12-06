Key Takeaways Acer announces its first laptop with AMD Ryzen 8040 processors, providing high-performance gaming capabilities and promising longer battery life.

Acer has just announced its first laptop to feature AMD Ryzen 8040 series processors, the mid-range Acer Nitro V 16. In fact, this is one of the first laptops in general to be announced with AMD's next-generation laptop CPUs, which hadn't been announced (but were heavily rumored) before today.

The Acer Nitro V 16 is a gaming laptop, and it comes with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS, so you should get plenty of performance out of it. The processors are based on the Zen 4 cores, just as part of the Ryzen 7000 series was, and they promise longer battery life thanks to battery optimization and power management features developed by AMD. Along with that processor, you can count on up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, delivering solid performance to play just about any modern game, especially with DLSS 3.5 support. Otherwise, you get up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM at 5600MHz, along with 2TB of PCIe 4 SSD storage.

Turning to the display, we have a 16-inch panel, as the name suggests, and it comes in a 16:10 aspect ratio, which has become increasingly popular in the best laptops. You have options for either WUXGA (1920x1200) or WQXGA (2560x1600) resolution and a 165Hz refreshing rate paired with a 3ms response time that should make it ideal for gaming. Acer is also touting audio features like DTS X: Ultra support and a three-microphone setup with noise reduction thanks to the company's PurifiedVoice technology.

As for ports, the laptop comes with a healthy supply of them, including a fully-featured USB4 Type-C port, which is thankfully becoming more common, and two USB 3 Type-A ports, along with HDMI and a microSD card reader. The laptop also supports Wi-Fi 6E.

The Acer Nitro V 16 will launch in March in North America, with a starting price of $999.99. For now, it's not known what configurations will be available in the United States.