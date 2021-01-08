The Acer Nitro XV282K KV is the company’s first 4K UHD, 144Hz, HDR400 monitor with HDMI 2.1

Acer has announced a total of three new monitors under its gaming brands Nitro and Predator, with an impressive specification set that makes them latest-gen-console ready. As part of the company’s CES 2021 announcements, Acer has also announced the all-new AMD-powered Acer Spin 514 Chromebook.

Acer Nitro XV282K KV

Coming back to the monitors, the highlight of the new range is, of course, the Nitro XV282K KV. It is the first 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) monitor from the company that comes with HDMI 2.1. This makes the monitor capable of offering uncompressed 4K video at a refresh rate of up to 120Hz along with variable refresh rate (VRR). Essentially, this makes it great not only for PC users with the latest GPUs from NVIDIA or AMD but also for next-gen consoles owners of the Xbox Series X/S or Sony PlayStation 5, allowing you to game at 4K 120fps across the board as long as you use a compatible HDMI 2.1 cable.

The monitor comes with an IPS panel with HDR 400 and Acer claims that it covers 90% of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut to and whooping 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Other features include AMD FreeSync Premium, TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe certification, and Acer’s Agile-Splendor IPS technology to deliver clear images at wide viewing angles. Lastly, the monitor also comes with Acer VisionCare 3.0 that is said to incorporate several technologies including LightSense, ColorSense, ProxiSense, and BluelightShield Pro to help reduce eye strain.

The monitor also features a solid set of ports including two HDMI 2.1 ports (of course), a DisplayPort, a USB Type-C port with 65W PD charging, four USB Type-A 3.0 ports, and a USB Type-B port.

Pricing and Availability

The Nitro XV282K KV will be available in May starting at $899.99.

Acer Predator XB273U NX and Acer Predator XB323QK NV

The Predator series from Acer is more premium when compared to the Nitro series, but for some reason, the company has chosen to bring HDMI 2.1 only to the more affordable lineup. Having said that, the Predator XB273U NX and the XB323QK NV are also quite impressive on paper.

The Predator XB323QK NV is a 31.5-inch option that features 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate. Acer claims that the panel is quite vivid with 90% DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut with Acer’s Agile Splendor IPS and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. It is also G-Sync compatible and features a similar set of ports (excluding HDMI 2.1) as the Nitro XV282K KV. The company will be selling this monitor in May with a price tag of $1,199.99.

Lastly, the Predator XB273U NX is catered for gamers who are looking for an ultra-fast refresh rate monitor. The 27-inch monitor comes with a WQHD (2560 x 1440) IPS panel along with a 240Hz refresh rate that can be overclocked to 275Hz, and a 0.5ms response time (G to G), for an immersive and smooth experience. It comes with standard HDR400 and is said to cover 95% of the DCI-P3 spectrum for vibrant colors and deeper blacks. Apart from being G-SYNC compatible, the monitor also supports NVIDIA’s newly announced Reflex Latency Analyzer, a system latency measurement tool that measures and optimizes the time taken from when you click a button on the mouse till the resulting pixels change on the screen. This model will also be available for purchase in May starting at $1,099.99.