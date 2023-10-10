Acer Nitro XZ270 Xbmiipx Gaming Monitor $160 $330 Save $170 The Acer Nitro XZ270 is an affordable gaming monitor that pairs a 27-inch Full HD display with a 240Hz refresh rate. Its 1ms response time eliminates input lag to give you an edge in competitive gaming. $160 at Amazon

A high refresh rate monitor is a great investment if you want your favorite games to feel more responsive. Monitors with faster display panels are especially better for competitive gaming as they can render frames at buttery-smooth rates.

The Acer Nitro XZ270 is one such monitor that has a blazing-fast 240Hz display panel. With the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days slashing its price by 52%, it’s possible to grab this monitor for just $160!

What should you buy the Acer Nitro XZ270 gaming monitor?

Acer is known for making capable yet affordable monitors, and the Nitro XZ270 lives up to its reputation. The Xbmiipx model we’ve highlighted here has a 27-inch VA display panel with a 1920x1080 resolution. While the 1080p resolution can be a drawback, the monitor excels at displaying extremely smooth visuals thanks to its ultra-high 240Hz refresh rate. Pair that with a 1ms response time, and it’s one of the best budget monitors for anyone who's into e-sports.

The Acer Nitro XZ270 is also compatible with adaptive sync technology, meaning it can modify the refresh rate on the fly to match the number of frames generated by the GPU. This results in smooth visuals free of screen tearing and other glitches. You can simultaneously connect three devices to the monitor as it comes with two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort connection,

The Nitro XZ270 also features a 1500R curvature for maximum immersion. The ergonomic stand that ships with it supports swivel, tilt, and height adjustments for an all-round convenient gaming experience. But if you’re unsatisfied with the stand, you can install the monitor on a VESA-compliant wall mount.

Acer’s Nitro XZ270 is already a fantastic gaming monitor, and at the low price of $160, it’s hard not to recommend it to competitive gamers. But if your PC isn’t powerful enough to push 240 frames every second, you can check out the processors and graphics cards that are heavily discounted this Prime Big Deal Days sale.