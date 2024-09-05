I'll be the first to say that I'm more excited about the prospect of dual-screen laptops and computers than folding phones. However, the current crop of dual-screen laptops — like the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i and the Asus ZenBook Duo — are expensive and somewhat half-baked in terms of functionality and ease-of use. If you want that kind of enhanced productivity experience without breaking the bank, you might be better served by a dual-screen portable monitor. I've spent the last week reviewing the Acer PD163Q, which is a portable monitor that offers two 15.6-inch displays in a fairly compact form factor.

Acer's dual-screen portable monitor pairs with your great laptop to create a superior remote productivity setup. The portable monitor's displays are 1080p, 60Hz, and connect with a single USB-C cable. That might not be perfect for color-accurate work or gaming, but it's more than fine for basic productivity tasks. After extensive time with the Acer portable monitor, I think it's a solid and fairly-priced dual-screen solution. I'm just not sure whether I, or most people for that matter, really need three screens on the go.

About this review: Acer loaned us a portable dual monitor (PD163Q) for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in this article and did not see its contents before publishing.

Dual-screen monitor Acer PD163Q 15.6” FHD 1080p Foldable Dual-Screen Portable Monitor For those who need the most screen space on the go 7 / 10 $330 $350 Save $20 Acer's dual-screen portable monitor offers two 15.6-inch displays that can connect to your laptop with a single USB-C cable. It's a relatively cheap way to effectively triple the amount of screen real estate available on your MacBook or Windows laptop. The 1080p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate aren't outstanding, but the 250-nit brightness rating is good enough and the entire package is great for productivity work. Pros 1080p display resolution and 60Hz refresh rate are solid for productivity work

You can connect the monitor to your device with a single cable

It's relatively affordable for what it offers Cons Chassis seems extremely prone to fingerprints and scuffs

Initial setup may be tricky for people who are used to plug-and-play portable monitors

The form factor might not provide enough value for the added size $330 at Amazon $330 at Acer

Pricing, specs, and availability

Acer's dual-screen portable monitor (PD163Q) retails for $350 and is available from Acer's own website and from Amazon. At the time of writing, this monitor is discounted to $330 at both retailers. It uses USB-C and HDMI, which means that it'll work with most inputs. However, you'll need to install Mac or PC drivers to take advantage of both screens properly.

Acer PD163Q 15.6” FHD 1080p Foldable Dual-Screen Portable Monitor Resolution 1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate 60Hz Screen Size Dual 15.6-inch panels Ports 2x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C Ports, Mini HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack Display Technology IPS Aspect Ratio 16:9 Screen Brightness 250 nits Dimensions 14.8 x 8.56 x 0.96 Weight 3.41 lbs Mounting Options VESA 75mmx75mm Tilt 0° to 135° Speakers 2 x 2W Expand

What I like

This display gives you the space, resolution, and brightness to expand your workflow on the go

Close

This portable monitor features two 15.6-inch displays, which are both IPS panels with 1080p resolutions and 60Hz refresh rates. They use the 16:9 aspect ratio, and this might seem a little off to people who are used to 16:10 laptops. In my experience, the Acer displays look better on Windows than macOS due to the latter's third-party display scaling issues. If you have a high-end laptop, you will notice that the 1080p resolution and/or the low refresh rate is worse than your built-in panel. However, this dual-screen portable monitor is more about offering a bigger and more versatile workspace than winning on the spec sheet.

In my experience, the Acer displays look better on Windows than macOS due to the latter's third-party display scaling issues.

A built-in stand protects the ports and buttons on the Acer portable monitor when it's stowed away. After pulling it out, there are a few ways to position this accessory. You can use it in what I call "laptop mode," with the lower display completely flat on a surface. Or, there's "book mode," where you can use the two screens vertically. My favorite use for these types of displays is "workstation mode," where the two screens are stacked and elevated horizontally for ideal viewing.

Related Jsaux FlipGo Portable Dual Monitor review: I really like it, but there's plenty to improve Parts of the FlipGo monitor feel like, well, a Kickstarter project. But I still enjoyed using it for unmatched productivity on the go.

The Acer dual portable monitor has more polish and refinement than competitors, like the Jsaux FlipGo I reviewed earlier this year. With that being said, the FlipGo does have a higher peak brightness rating than the Acer equivalent, at 400 nits versus 250 nits. Luckily, the Acer dual monitor is still easily viewable even in outdoor conditions.

It's a true one-cable solution

Acer gives you plenty of I/O options on the dual portable monitor, starting with two USB-C ports. With the right cable and hardware, a laptop can supply the Acer monitor with display inputs over a single cord. I used an M2 MacBook Air with a Thunderbolt 4 cable to connect to the Acer dual monitor, and it worked flawlessly. At least, after installing the right drivers.

Related This is how DisplayLink virtualizes external displays on base Macs Apple limits how many external displays can be used with base M-series chips, but DisplayLink software can overcome that

Usually, you'd have to install drivers from a website to use a dual-screen monitor like this one from Acer. The company took a different approach here, instead loading the drivers on the monitor itself. It functions like a USB drive, and after connecting the monitor to your computer, the drivers will show up for installing. It doesn't use DisplayLink Manager, but Acer's drivers do allow base-model Macs to output to both monitors, circumventing the usual limitations.

What I don't like

I have a few durability concerns about this portable monitor

The Acer dual portable monitor is almost a complete package, resembling a 16-inch laptop when closed. It even measures less than an inch thick for easy storage. However, the one area that could be improved is the portable monitor's fit and finish. The stand could be sturdier, and the finish definitely needs work.

The one area that could be improved is the portable monitor's fit and finish.

It's a fingerprint magnet, and no matter how much you clean it, there will be fingerprints all over this device in no time. More importantly, I noticed a few light scratches after a week of normal, careful usage. This is odd for products I review, and my best guess is that the zippers on my laptop bag accidentally shaved off some of the Acer portable monitor's paint. Either way, long-term durability may be a concern with this device.

Related Peak Design Coyote X-PAC Collection review: Excellent bags made better with color and durability I took the Peak Design Everyday Backpack, Everyday Sling 6L, and Tech Pouch on an international trip and to the Arizona desert to put them to the test

I'm not sold on the dual portable monitor as a useful form factor for remote productivity

I own a Yoga Book 9i and absolutely love it, but for some reason, I haven't been able to enjoy dual portable monitors in the same fashion. For me, a second screen is absolutely critical to productivity, but a third is borderline redundant. While using the Acer dual portable monitor, I used my MacBook's display for my writing and photo editing work, the top Acer screen for research and notes, and the bottom one for trivial things like Slack.

This isn't the fault of Acer's portable monitor, but perhaps an issue with dual-screened portable monitors in general. The added bulk due to the extra screen might not be worth the greater screen real estate. I'm sure that some will find a way to use all that space, but it's worth exploring whether you do before you buy it.

Should you buy the Acer dual portable monitor?

You should buy the Acer dual portable monitor if:

You need to add two extra screens to your mobile workflow

You want to connect a dual monitor to your laptop or desktop with a single cable

You need a solution that's slim enough to fit in most laptop bags

You should NOT buy the Acer dual portable monitor if:

You'd be better served with a standard, single-screen portable monitor

You need a durable portable monitor that can handle the digital nomad life better

The $300+ price point is too high for an accessory

If you're new to the world of great portable monitors, jumping straight to a dual-screened model might not be the best idea. Instead, you might want to grab a traditional one and see how it affects your workflow before purchasing a pricier and bulkier dual-screen portable monitor. However, if you're sure that you'd benefit from more screen space, the Acer dual portable monitor is a solid option for around $300.