Acer Predator CG437K Gaming Monitor $800 $1600 Save $800 The Acer Predator CG437K is a fantastic monitor with its 42.5-inch 4K LED panel, offering excellent colors, great contrast, and excellent performance numbers with its 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. You can now score this monitor at its lowest price ever coming in at just $800, which is 50% off its normal price. $800 at Best Buy $800 at Amazon

This Acer Predator gaming monitor delivers excellent colors, has a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and is now priced at just $799.99 for a limited time. The monitor is normally priced at $1599.99, which makes this a phenomenal deal that knocks 50% off. So, if you've been thinking about upgrading your current setup with something larger, or just wanted to get a new monitor, this is going to be the perfect option for you.

What's great about the Acer Predator CG437K gaming monitor?

Acer is known for offering a wide range of computing products, and this monitor delivers when it comes to value, offering an impressive set of features that you really can't overlook. Perhaps the most eye-catching part of this monitor is its sheer size, coming in at 42.5 inches. Of course, size isn't everything here, and you're going to get a razor sharp resolution coming in at 4K, with an impressive refresh rate that cranks up to 144Hz and a response time that sits at 1ms.

When it comes to colors, the monitor delivers here as well with support for DisplayHDR 1000 and a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut. In addition to all of the above, the monitor also offers support for Nvidia's G-Sync technology, minimizing graphical tears while gaming. It also features a sensor that can automatically adjust the brightness, and a proximity sensor that put the monitor into power-saving mode when no one is around. As far as connectivity goes, the monitor has DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, and USB-A and USB-C ports.

Overall, this is a great monitor that's packed with plenty of features. You're also getting excellent colors, contrast and gaming performance too. Best of all, you can now score this monitor for 50% off, bringing the price down to its lowest ever at $799.99. Also, if you're looking to finance, Best Buy and Amazon are offering some excellent incentives, along with extended return periods for the holidays. If this monitor doesn't quite meet your requirements, check out some other great gaming monitor recommendations.