Acer Predator CG48 $815 $1500 Save $685 This massive 48-inch OLED gaming monitor delivers amazing colors, excellent contrast, and is now priced well below its $1499.99 retail price. $815 at Amazon

There are a lot of great OLED monitor options, but if you're looking for one that offers massive screen real estate that won't break the bank, the Acer Predator CG48 is going to be the one for you.

Right now, the Acer Predator CG48 gaming monitor comes in at its lowest price ever, with a deal that knocks 46% off its retail price, dropping it down to $815 for a limited time.

What's great about the Acer Predator CG48 gaming monitor?

The first thing that you're going to notice about this monitor is its sheer size. The monitor delivers when it comes to size with a massive 48-inch OLED panel that produces vibrant colors and deep black levels. Although not the fastest performance numbers that you'll see from a gaming monitor, you're still going to get pretty good performance with a 138Hz refresh rate and 0.01ms response time, which should be great for most uses.

While its size and video features are its main attraction, you're also going to get great audio too with its built-in speakers that are convenient. Of course, you're also going to be able to plug in a wide range of devices like PCs, laptops, game consoles, and more. Overall, there's a lot to love about this monitor, and since it's now discounted to just $815, it's a great opportunity to buy. Also, since it's the holiday season, you'll have options to finance the monitor and gain access to an extended return policy.

Just make sure to grab this deal while you can, because at this price, it won't last long. And if you're not in need of an OLED and just want a great gaming monitor, be sure to check out some of our top picks for 2023.