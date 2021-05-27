Acer unveils new Predator Orion, Nitro gaming desktops alongside new gaming monitors

Acer has announced new products at its annual [email protected] event, including laptops under its commercial, gaming, and enterprise segments, along with new Chromebooks. The company has also announced a refresh to its gaming desktop portfolio that brings updates to the Predator Orion 3000 and Nitro 50 gaming desktops. Both come with the latest 11th-gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs with other improvements and upgrades.

The company has also announced a new line of Predator gaming monitors with three new VESA DisplayHDR-certified models.

Acer Predator Orion 3000

The new Predator Orion 3000 is the more high-end offering that will be available with up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, and up to 64GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM. Storage options include up to 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD (1TB x2) and up to 6TB HDD (3TB x2), which means there is plenty of space for all your games and other data. Acer also has 92×92 mm custom-engineered FrostBlade fans for cooling, a dedicated fan hub for RGB LEDs, as well as vertical light bars on the front of the case. The desktop case will be offered with a tempered glass panel for gamers who like to show off their PC’s internals. Lastly, we have Intel Killer E2600 and Wi-Fi 6 with MU-MIMO functionality, standard USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and Type-C ports, and support for DTS:X Ultra audio.

Acer Nitro 50

Acer has also introduced the new Nitro 50 series will be available with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 series desktop processor or the 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor. For graphics, there is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, and the machine will be configurable with up to 64GB of dual-channel 3200MHz DDR4 memory. Storage options include dual 3.5-inch SATA3 HDD slots (Up to 3TB x2) and two M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD slots. There is Wi-Fi 6, Dragon LAN 1G ethernet, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C and Type-A ports for connectivity. The chassis of the Nitro series desktops can be ordered with a built-in wireless charging pad that can charge supported devices, including smartphones.

Acer Predator CG437K S

This one is a massive 42.5-inch monitor with a UHD (3840×2160) resolution with NVIDIA G-SYNC. It features two HDMI 2.1 ports offering support for the latest GPUs and gaming consoles with 4K 144Hz with VRR (variable refresh rate) using a single cable. There is also a USB hub with a USB-B port, a pair of both USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports, and a USB Type-C that supports 30W Power Delivery to charge devices. The monitor also features a built-in KVM switch to help users switch between multiple PCs. The monitor is VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified with 1,000 nits brightness and high contrast ratio, Delta E<1 rating, and 90% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. For RGB lovers, the Predator CG437K S comes with RGB lighting strips that can be synced to music and media. Other important features include Acer LightSense that detects the ambient lighting and adjusts the monitor’s brightness and Acer ProxiSense automatically wakes the monitor when users are nearby or dims it when they aren’t.

Acer Predator X38 S

For curved monitor lovers, Acer has the Predator X38 S that comes with a 2300R curved UWQHD+ (3840×1600) panel with a 98% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, Delta E<2 rating, and VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification. The panel comes with a 175Hz refresh rate (overclocked) and response time as low as 0.3ms. There are various preset display modes to suit different genres of content, while Acer LightSense and Acer ColorSense make automatic adjustments to screen brightness and color temperature based on the environment. The monitor also supports NVIDIA G-SYNC Esports Mode is a display preset designed for competitive gaming that ensures the lowest possible latency by turning off variable backlight. The Predator X38 S also includes the NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer, a system latency measurement tool that detects clicks coming from the mouse and then measures the time it takes for the resulting pixels to change on the screen.

Acer Predator X28

Lastly, there is the Predator X28 which is a 28-inch UHD (3840×2160) monitor that comes with a slim profile and narrow bezels. The IPS monitor is VESA DisplayHDR400 certified with up to a 155Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, along with NVIDIA G-SYNC and G-SYNC Esports Mode. Like the monitors above, the X28 also features NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer, Acer LightSense, ColorSense, and ProxiSense. With BlueLightShield Pro the monitor can filter out blue light emissions while maintaining Delta E<1 color accuracy. The Predator X28 is also a TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe-certified gaming monitor.

Pricing and availability

The Predator Orion 3000 desktop will be available in North America in July starting at $1,199, while the Nitro 50 (N50-620) will be available starting at $949. As for the monitors, the Predator CG437K S will be available in November starting at $1,799.99, the Predator X38 S will be available in September starting at $1,999.99, and the Predator X28 will be available in August starting at $1,299.99.