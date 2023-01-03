CES 2023 is already here, and Acer is one of the many companies with big announcements this year. Acer has unveiled its lineup of gaming laptops for the new year, which is headlined by the new Acer Predator Helios 16 and Predator Helios 18 gaming laptops. There are also new Acer Nitro laptops, as well as new gaming monitors and peripherals.

Acer Predator Helios 16 and Helios 18

The stars of the show are the new Acer Predator Helios 16 and Helios 18, the latter of which is one of the first 18-inch gaming laptops in the world. Indeed, both laptops come with 16:10 displays, which means they're taller than a typical 16:9 screen, and that's part of the reason they come in these sizes. On top of that, both of these laptops are available with some fantastic display options, including a Mini LED panel with a 250Hz refresh rate, powered by AUO AmLED technology. Mini LED means the display has multiple dimming zones that are individually controlled, with up to a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and over 1000 nits of peak brightness. The 18-inch model has over 1000 dimming zones.

Acer Predator Helios 18

On top of that, as you'd expect, the laptops come with the latest hardware from both Intel and Nvidia. They come with up to a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor from the HX series, which has a default TDP of 55W, and of course, they come with the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs as well. The laptops also include up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. The components are kept cool by Acer's 5th-gen AeroBlade 3D fans and a liquid metal thermal interface that helps drive heat away from the internals.

All of this comes packed in a chassis featuring a new design language with a mostly plain black chassis and a sleek look all around. The laptops include various connectivity options including Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6E support, as well as Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB Type-A, and HDMI 2.1.

Acer Predator Helios 16

The Acer Predator Helios 16 will launch in March in North America, starting at $1,649.99, while EMEA regions will get it starting in February for €2,399. The Predator Helios 18 will launch in North America in April with a starting price of $1,699.99. EMEA regions will be able to buy it from March, with prices starting at €2,499.

Acer Nitro 16 and Nitro 17

If you want something more affordable, Acer's Nitro brand also has a couple of new entries, the Nitro 16 and Nitro 17. The Nitro 16 comes with a 5% larger display area compared to its predecessor, featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio with options for either WUXGA or WQXGA resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It comes with 13th-generation Intel processors up to an Intel Core i9, and it also features Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs.

Acer Nitro 16

The Acer Nitro 17 comes with up to 13th-gen Intel Core HX-series processors, and of course, GeForce RTX 40 series graphics as well. It features a larger 17.3-inch display with a more typical 16:9 aspect ratio, and it's available with Full HD or Quad HD displays with up to 165Hz refresh rate. The two laptops come with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

Both laptops feature a classic black chassis with 4-zone RGB lighting on the keyboard, and they have plenty of ports, including Killer Ethernet E2600 and two Thunderbolt 4 ports, plus HDMI 2.1.

The Acer Nitro 16 and Acer Nitro 17 will launch in May, and both will start at $1,199.99 in North America. For customers in Europe, prices start at €1,499 for the Nitro 16 and €1,599 for the Nitro 17.

Acer Predator X45 and X27U monitors

Acer is also launching a couple of top-tier gaming monitors for your workstation, the Predator X45 and Predator X27U, both featuring OLED displays. Yes, it looks like OLED is finally becoming a lot more mainstream, even for gaming.

The Acer Predator X45 comes with a 45-inch ultra-wide Quad HD (3440 x 1440) panel with 800R curvature. This panel covers 98.5% of DCI-P3, and it comes with both DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0 inputs, so it works with both PCs and consoles. It also supports HDR10 and it can reach up to 1000 nits of peak brightness, while also having a unified glare rating (UGR) under 22, meaning it should avoid glare even in bright environments, so you can focus on your game.

If you want something more conventional, the Acer Predator X27U features a flat Quad HD (2560 x 1440) panel with a more typical 16:9 aspect ratio. However, it keeps the same benefits as the larger model like 98.5% coverage of DCI-P3, HDR10 support, and up to 1000 nits of brightness.

Both panels also have a 240Hz refresh rate and an ultra-low 0.01ms pixel response time, as you'd expect from OLED. Support for AMD FreeSync Premium along with an integrated KVM and a USB hub round out the feature set.

The Acer Predator X45 and X27U will launch in the second quarter of the year in both North American and EMEA regions. Pricing starts at $1,699 for the Predator X45 or $1,099 for the Predator X27U. In Europe, the monitors cost €1,799 and €1,099, respectively.