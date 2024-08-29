Acer doesn’t play about its gaming laptops. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t, because the Acer Predator Helios 16 (2024) is absolutely built for play, work, and anything else you can think of. The gaming laptop is absolutely OP with an Intel 14th Gen Core i9 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU. The 16-inch laptop has power to spare and an absolutely stunning display. Furthermore, outside the typical customizable RGB keyboard, Acer has some fun ways to give the system a custom look.

But, as we all know, everything has a weakness. For the Helios 16, it’s the battery life, incredibly loud fans, and weight. And of course, those looking for more performance can get a laptop with an RTX 4090 GPU. But gamers hunting for one of the most powerful and one of the best laptops of the year, be sure to take a gander at the Acer Predator Helios 16.

About this review: Acer provided a Predator Helios 16 (2024) for review. The company had no input in this article and did not see its contents before publishing.

Eye-catching, customizable design

Lovely display Cons Short battery life

Pricing and availability

Acer is like Baskin-Robbins with all the flavors of the Helios 16 they have available. Some are a little bit fresher than others due to some configurations having an Intel 13th Gen compared to a 14th Gen processor. My review unit is at the top end of the scale, costing $3,000. It’s stacked with a 2.2GHz Intel Core i9-14900HX processor with 32GB of DDR5 5,600MHz SODIMM RAM, a 2TB M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0 Gen4 x4 SSD, an integrated Intel UHD Graphics chip, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU with 16GB of VRAM, and a 16-inch, 16:10, 2560 x 1600, IPS, 240Hz refresh rate, non-touch display.

The 14th Gen base model costs $1,900 and comes with a 2.1-GHz Intel Core i7-14700HX CPU, with 16GB of RAM, a 1TB M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0 Gen4 x4 SSD, an integrated Intel UHD Graphics chip, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM and a 16-inch, 16:10, 2560 x 1600, IPS, 240Hz refresh rate, non-touch display. If you don’t mind an older processor, there’s the $1,200 13th Gen base model which has a 2.1-GHz Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU.

Design and ports

From yawn to wow at the touch of a button

Sans power button, the lid is made of solid black aluminum with Acer’s Decepticon-esque logo centrally seated, and the top of the back vent is made of clear plastic.

When I first saw the Helios 16, I was about to bemoan how boring design has become on gaming laptops. Then I plugged it in and turned it on. In that moment, I started giggling like a schoolgirl.

Once you hit that power button, the keyboard, emblem, and top vent come alive in the Predator’s usual turquoise, making me feel like I’m in Tron or some near future utopia. It’s a good place to be. The button to switch performance modes in the Acer PredatorSense app glows in an inviting violet.

In an added bit of cool, you can swap out the vent grates on the back vent. Yes, you read that right. The company bundled a pair of magnetic gray vent covers to add a pop of color. You can also probably 3D print your own designs if you’re feeling froggy. The laptop also ships with two pairs of funky MagKey 3.0 keycaps for the W,A,S,D keys, plus a keycap puller.

But seriously, imagine my surprise when a piece of the back vent moved when I was inspecting the system. The cold panic quickly gave way to realization, but man, I was freaked out for a good 30 seconds.

Before I move on to the rest of the notebook, I should advise you to keep a microfiber cloth handy at all times, as both the metal and plastic are highly susceptible to fingerprints.

Now onto the rest of the laptop. I previously mentioned the keyboard. It’s lit up like a futuristic Christmas tree and even has a numpad. It resides in a slight recess that gives way to the plastic palm rest and the touchpad. I don’t know why, but the palm rest was a little uncomfortable as it dug into my wrists ever so slightly. Maybe it’s “Princess and the Pea” syndrome, but this is the first time I’m saying this about a laptop in a long time.

Flip the notebook over, and you’ve got a lot of vents. Frankly, I expect nothing less from a gaming laptop. Thanks to the lighting, you see both of the fans. The plastic panel has three raised feet, with the biggest one sporting a cool geometric design. It’s held in place by 10 screws and has a vent on either side towards the front of the laptop for the pair of speakers.

Ports, ports, everywhere, and I love them. On the right, there are a couple of USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports and a Kensington lock slot. You get a USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port on the left with a microSD reader, an Ethernet port, and a headset jack. In the back, nestled between the removable vent covers are two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a HDMI 2.1 port, and the power jack.

At 5.7 pounds, 14.1 x 10.9 x 1.06-inches, the Helios 16 is on the chonkier end of the spectrum. However, it finds itself in good company, including the Alienware x16 R2 (6 pounds, 14.4 x 11.4 x 0.73 inches) and Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 (5.8 pounds, 14.3 x 10.3 x 1.02 inches). The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) (4.3 pounds, 13.9 x 9.7 x 0.63-0.67 inches) is definitely the lightweight in this cohort.

Display, webcam, and audio

Excellent display... but the audio, not so much