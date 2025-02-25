Acer Predator Helios 18 $2100 $2500 Save $400 The Acer Predator Helios 18 is a powerful gaming laptop with a massive 18-inch display and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU. Right now, you can score $400 off if you're quick. $2100 at Best Buy

Gaming laptops have come a long way since they were first introduced. And while there are now plenty of great models to choose from, it's all about finding the right balance when it comes to portability, performance, and price. With that said, we think that we've found a laptop that delivers on all three criteria, thanks to this deal that knocks $400 off the original price of Acer's Predator Helios 18 laptop.

What's great about Acer's Predator Helios 18?

For the most part, the specifications are going to be the most vital part of any gaming laptop. Without ample power, you're just not going to be able to game to the fullest. Luckily, we think that the Acer Predator Helios 18 delivers on this point thanks to its powerful Intel i9 processor and Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card.

In addition to the above, you get 32GB of DDR5 RAM, along with plenty of storage thanks to the 1TB SSD. The laptop also packs a large 18-inch screen with a 16:10 ratio and 240Hz refresh rate with support for Nvidia G-Sync and Advanced Optimus technologies. The colors and contrast also look good as well, thanks to the 100% DCI-P3 color coverage.

You get a customizable typing experience with swappable MagKey 3.0 keycaps, and there's also plenty of RGB lighting just in case you want to really show off your setup. The laptop also features excellent cooling with Acer's proprietary system, and you also get excellent connectivity as well with plenty of ports, like USB-A, Ethernet, microSD, 3.5mm audio, HDMI, USB-C, Wi-Fi 7 and more.

This really is an excellent laptop that looks good but also brings lots of power. The best part is that it's now $400 less than its original price. And while $2,100 for a laptop isn't exactly cheap, it's still a good deal as it falls to one of its lowest prices.