Acer Predator Helios 300 $1400 $2100 Save $700 This fantastic gaming laptop from Acer is now $700 cheaper for a limited time at Best Buy. With an MSRP of $2,100, you can now get it for a mere $1,400, and this particular model is worth every penny of that and then some. $1400 at Best Buy

Gaming laptops are particularly pricey, so it's no surprise that this Acer Predator Helios model is priced at $2,100. Good discounts are hard to find so we were extra thrilled when we saw the laptop price go down by $700 over at Best Buy, bringing it down to $1,400. This is an excellent price to pay for a laptop with these specs, you should definitely hurry and buy it while you still can. The deal is only available until 1 AM ET on March 4th, 2023, so time's ticking!

Why you'll love gaming on the Acer Predator Helios 300

Where do we even start with this laptop? The Acer Predator Helios 300 has an MSRP of $2,100, and when you see the specs, you'll understand why. First off, the laptop has a 15.6-inch QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, so you can expect a smooth gaming experience even when you're taking on first-person shooters or racing games, to name a few.

Then, you have to know that this particular Acer Predator Helios 300 configuration features a 1TB SSD, so you'll have loads of space for all those titles you love playing and all those work files for when you're on the clock. Then, there's a 12th gen Intel Core i7 processor, which, combined with the 16GB of RAM, will ensure you can run even the more demanding games that are currently available without any issues. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti dedicated graphics card will make your gaming experience as smooth as possible and it can handle just about any game you could want to play.

Frankly, at just $1,400, this 2022 laptop model is a complete steal, so make sure you don't miss out on grabbing this laptop while the deal is still on.