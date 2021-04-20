Acer brings the new Predator Helios 300 with NVIDIA RTX 3060, 3070 to India

Acer is on a roll as it has announced yet another gaming laptop for Indian customers. The new Predator Helios 300 refresh continues to rock last year’s 10th-gen Intel Core i7 H-series processor but is now offered with the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 3070 GPUs. The company recently launched three variants of its affordable Nitro 5 series gaming laptop in India.

Acer Predator Helios 300: Specifications

Specification Acer Predator Helios 300 Dimensions & Weight 363 x 255 x 22.9 mm

2.2 kgs Display 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS

144Hz/240Hz refresh rate

3ms response time

300-nits brightness Processor Intel Core i7-10870H (2.2GHz / 5GHz) GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (6GB)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (8GB) RAM & Storage 16GB DDR4 (Upgradeable to 32GB)

Up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 SSD

up to 2TB HDD Battery & Charger 59WHr (7 hours claimed)

230W charger I/O 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

HDMI

Ethernet

Power-in

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack Connectivity Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX 1650i

Bluetooth 5.1 OS Windows 10 Home Other Features 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard

720p webcam

DTS-X Ultra

AeroBlade 3D fans Price ₹1,19,999

₹1,24,999

₹1,49,999

The new Predator Helios 300 comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080-pixels) IPS display with 300-nits brightness, and up to 240Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by the Intel Core Core i7-10870H processor paired with up to 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and up to 2TB HDD. As mentioned earlier, the laptop will be available with either the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics with 6GB of GDDR6 memory or the RTX 3070 with 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

I/O ports include two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB Type-C port (USB 3.2 Gen 2), a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, HDMI, 3.5mm audio combo jack, and RJ-45 ethernet. Wireless connectivity options include Killer Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1. Other features include a 720p HD webcam and a 4-cell 59Whr battery which is said to last up to seven hours. The laptop also features a four-zone RGB keyboard, stereo speakers with 3D simulated surround sound, and DTS-X Ultra audio. For cooling the laptop comes with Acer’s fourth-gen AeroBlade 3D fans.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Predator Helios 300 is priced at ₹1,19,999 is currently available on Acer Exclusive Stores and Acer Online Store. It will also be available on Flipkart with bank discounts and EMI options.

