Acer's new Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition has a 3D screen

During its [email protected] event today, the company announced a handful of new gaming products under its Predator and Nitro lines. Most notable among them is potentially the new Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition, a gaming laptop with support for stereoscopic 3D. There’s also a new Predator Triton 300 SE gaming laptop, along with a couple of gaming monitors.

Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition

Starting with the star of the show, the Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition is the company’s attempt at making stereoscopic 3D graphics a thing in PC gaming. SpatialLabs is the brand Acer used last year for a special ConceptD laptop, which was a similar concept but for creative professionals.

To achieve the stereoscopic 3D graphics, Acer says the laptop leverages the information already found inside games, since most objects are already laid out in a 3D space. The 3D effect can be seen without special glasses because Acer is using a lenticular lens bonded onto the display, and combined with eye tracking, this allows for 3D visuals to be created directly in the panel. If you’ve ever used a Nintendo 3DS (particularly the New Nintendo 3DS models), this seems to be very much the same concept. The difference here is that you’re looking at a 15.6-inch display with Ultra HD resolution (in 2D mode), so everything is going to look much sharper. In 3D mode, the horizontal resolution is cut in half so pixels are directed at each of your eyes.

While Acer says it can use the 3D spatial information already found in games to create the stereoscopic 3D effect, it still needs to create profiles for each game, so it’s not like you’ll be able to just see any game in 3D. Over 50 games will be supported at launch, and more will be added to the list over time.

To power this whole experience, the Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition is powered by up to an Intel Core i9-12900H processor along with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU, meaning you shouldn’t have any trouble running all of the latest games at high settings. The setup is cooled by Acer’s AeroBlade 3D Fan design and using a liquid metal thermal compound. Plus, you get 32GB of DDR5 RAM clocked at 4800MHz and PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, up to 2TB in a RAID 0 configuration.

The Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition (PH315-55s) will be available near the beginning of the fourth quarter of the year, starting at $3,399 in the US, In Europe, it’ll be available in September starting at €3,299.

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

If you’re looking for a more conventional gaming experience, Acer also introduced a couple of new versions of the Predator Triton 300 SE. First, there’s a refresh of the 14-inch model, which now comes with up to an Intel Core i9-12900H processor, as well as an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU for more mid-range gaming. The previous model was using Intel’s H35 series of processors, so the GPU has received a big upgrade to a 45W TDP here. THere’s also up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM at 5200MHz and 1TB of SSD storage.

This new model also comes with an improved display, now featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio. The base model is a Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, but you can upgrade to a Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600) display, which also has 500 nits of brightness and the same refresh rate. Or you can go for the new 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED panel, which is the sharpest and most vibrant option.

The bigger news here is the addition of the 16-inch variant of the Predator Triton 300 SE. This model comes with up to an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, but the GPU can be configured up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, which is far more powerful than what you can get on the 14-inch model. Similarly, it comes with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM clocked at 4800MHz and you can get up to 2TB of SSD storage in RAID 0.

There’s no OLED display option for this one, but you get to choose between a Full HD+ panel with a 165Hz refresh rate or a Quad HD+ display with a 240Hz refresh rate. Of course, the latter option is both sharper and smoother, so it’s the more premium choice. And yes, this is also a 16:10 aspect ratio, which we’re starting to see more and more.

Being the larger model, this 16-inch version also comes with a bigger battery (99.98Wh instead of 76Wh), plus it adds a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port for wired internet.

The 14-inch Acer Predator Triton 300 SE (PT314-52s) will be available in North America in July starting at $1,599, and in Europe in June starting at €1,499. The 16-inch version (PT316-51s) will launch in North America in August starting at $1,749 and in Europe in July starting at €1,599.

Acer Predator XB273K LV and Acer Nitro XV272U RV

Finally, Acer introduced a couple of new gaming monitors. Aimed more towards the high end of the spectrum, there’s the Acer Predator XB273K LV, which is a 27-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS panel. This monitor comes with a 160Hz refresh rate and a 0.5ms response time, so your games should look smooth and you shouldn’t notice any latency. Plus, the monitor has a Delta E < 1 so it’s still very color accurate, and it supports DisplayHDR 600. It has two HDMI 2.1 ports (meaning you can play at 4K 120Hz using the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X), one DisplayPort 1.4, and one USB Type-C port including 65W of power delivery to your laptop.

If you want something more affordable, the Acer Nitro XV272U RV may be a but more suitable. It’s a 27-inch Quad HD monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate (up to 170Hz with overclocking), and it has a very low 1ms response time. The display is certified for DisplayHDR 400 support and the panel covers 95% of DCI-P3 with a Delta E < 1, so color reproduction should still be very good.

The Acer Predator XB273K LV will start at $999 in North America and €949 in Europe. The Acer Nitro XV272U RV will start at $449 in North America and €399 in Europe.