If you've been looking for a new gaming laptop, and you have yet to find it, this deal on the Acer Predator Helios 300 might just be up your alley. The laptop features an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and packs an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Currently, the laptop is being discounted by $500, knocking it down to $999.99.

The Acer Predator Helios 300 is quite a machine, featuring a 12th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. It has a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a 3ms response time and a refresh rate of 165Hz. In addition, it packs an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, which is pretty good, considering that this is inside a laptop.

As far as connectivity, you're looking at two amazing components, with the Killer E2600 Ethernet Controller and the Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 wireless card. You'll also get three USB 3.2 Type A, one USB-C, one DisplayPort, and a Thunderbolt 4 port. Also, since it's a gaming laptop, let's not forget about the RGB, as the unit has a four zone RGB keyboard. All in all, this is a very capable gaming laptop and for the most part, should have most gamers covered.

As mentioned before, this laptop is on sale for a limited time. The Acer Predator Helios 300 is normally priced at $1,499.99 and has recently been discounted to $999.99 during Black Friday. This is probably one of the better deals currently available, but if you're looking for another laptop, be sure to check out our other Black Friday computer deals.