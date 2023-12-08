Acer Predator Helios Neo 16" $1000 $1580 Save $580 This gaming laptop packs a ton of power with its Intel i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. Best of all, it comes priced at $580 off for a limited time, dropping it down to its lowest price ever. $1000 at Best Buy

Gaming laptops can be expensive, costing thousands if you're looking for one that packs top-tier specifications. Of course, we're here to save you money, which means finding great deals on some of the best products out on the market today. With that said, you can now save $580 on this Acer Predator Helios 16 laptop.

It's powered by an Intel Core i7 processor and also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. While the $580 discount might not seem like a lot, this is actually the lowest price we've seen for this laptop. So if you've been thinking about buying a powerhouse laptop, right now's going to be a great time to shop.

What's great about Acer Predator Helios 16?

There's a lot to love about the Acer Predator Helios 16, but its key highlights have to be its specifications, with the laptop being powered by an Intel i7-13700HX processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of internal SSD storage. Of course, this is a gaming laptop, so you're going to get dedicated graphics here with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060. While this isn't the most powerful card on the market, it's more than enough for most modern games and is great for creatives as well.

In addition to the above, you're going to get a large 16-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2560x1600, a 165Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time. Furthermore, you're going to get 500 nits of brightness and 100% sRGB for beautiful colors. With great visuals, you also get great audio with support for DTS X: Ultra. The laptop also has great connectivity options with Thunderolt 4, USB-C, USB-A, ports, and Intel's Killer E2600 Ethernet port and Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1650 wireless chip.

If you're looking for a lot of power for not a lot of money, you really can't go wrong with the Acer Predator Helios 16. This laptop has it all and comes in priced well below retail with its discount price that knocks $580 off.