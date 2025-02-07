Summary Acer debuts new Predator Helios Neo AI line of powerful laptops for gaming on the go at affordable prices.

The Helios Neo 16 AI and Helios Neo 18 AI feature up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU.

Both laptops offer impressive display options, with the Neo 16 having an OLED display and the Neo 18 featuring Mini LED technology.

Gaming handhelds are pretty great, but sometimes you need a full-blown laptop for your portable gaming needs. If you're on the hunt for something new, Acer has pulled back the curtain on two powerful laptops that should be right up your alley.

Acer reveals its new Predator Helios Neo AI laptops

In an emailed press release, Acer shared with us two of its new gaming laptops: the Helios Neo 16 AI and the Helios Neo 18 AI. Each one fits a specific purpose:

Acer’s Predator Helios Neo AI line focuses on delivering affordable price points by zeroing in on select key components. The Helios Neo 16 AI (PHN16-73) AI is ideal for gamers and professionals on the go, while the Helios Neo 18 AI (PHN18-72) serves as a great desktop replacement option. Both gaming laptops are equipped with the latest technology in the market and feature subdued minimalist designs with an RGB logo on the lid and dynamic 4-zone RGB keyboards.

Both the Neo 16 and 18 sport up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU, which should be enough to get you gaming wherever you go. Whichever model you pick, you can grab up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of storage, plus an Intel Killer Ethernet E3100G port and Wi-Fi 6e.

If you opt for the Helios Neo 16 AI, you'll see your games on an OLED WQXGA (2560x1600) display with a 240 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time. The Neo 18 AI has a Mini LED WQXGA (2560x1600) display, 250Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time. As such, it's worth checking out both screens to help you decide which one suits your needs better.

If you'd like to grab your own, the Predator Helios Neo 16 AI will be released for $1,899.99 in April, and the Neos 18 AI will sell for $2,199.99 in May.