Typically, the very best gaming laptops are over $1,500. But now with Black Friday deals being around Amazon has cut the price on Acer's most popular gaming laptop down from $1,299.99 to $1,162. It is a crazy good offer for anyone who wants to play PC titles without lag, as that's a solid 11% savings that can go towards buying new games.

Powering this Acer Predator Helios 300 is an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, and 16GB of RAM. You'll also get 512GB of solid-state-drive storage. With the display, it's a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 144Hz panel. If you combine all that together, games will not only look good on this Acer but play well, too. That Intel CPU is one of Intel's latest and paired up with RTX 3060 graphics, we know that this system can tackle even the most demanding games without issue.

What's good about this laptop other than those base specs is that even though you get 16GB RAM stock, you can upgrade the memory on your own up to 32GB. There's also an extra 2.5-inch hard drive bay available so you can add extra storage later on. And when you're intense gaming sessions, rest assured that the fifth-generation AeroBlade Fan will help keep the system cool. Acer says it has 89 blades that can increase airflow to keep the laptop running at optimal temperatures.

