Acer announces new Predator and Nitro PCs and monitors at CES 2022

It’s CES 2022 time, and that means new hardware and software announcements are plentiful today. Acer has joined the fray with an array of new gaming PCs and monitors from its Predator and Nitro lines for 2022. The announcements include both desktop PCs, laptops, and monitors, so let’s dive in.

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE laptop (2022)

Starting with the laptop side of things, there’s the new Acer Predator Triton 500 SE, which stands for “special edition”. This is a powerful gaming laptop, but it’s designed to blend in more professional environments so you can take it anywhere. It’s powered by up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 CPU, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU, and up to 32GB of DDR5 5200MHz RAM. For storage, you can get up to a 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD in each of the two slots. Acer is also using its fifth-generation AeroBlade 3D fan design and VortexFlow technology for cooling, promising improved thermal performance.

Despite being a gaming PC, the 2022 Acer Predator Triton 500 SE comes with a 16-inch tall 16:10 display, meaning it can also give a boost to productivity when needed. In fact, it balances gaming and productivity features very well. It comes in Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600) resolution and has a 240Hz refresh rate, so your games will look very smooth. But it also covers 100% of DCI-P3, plus the 500 nits of brightness make it more visible outdoors.

The Predator Triton 500 SE also comes with plenty of ports including two Thunderbolt 4 connections, HDMI 2.1, and 2.5Gbps Ethernet. At its thickest point, the Predator Triton 500 SE measures 20.5mm, and 19.9mm at its thinnest, so it’s fairly portable for a gaming laptop like this.

The Acer Predator Triton 500 SE will be available in North America in March starts at $2,299.99 and in EMEA regions in February starting at €3,499.99.

Acer Predator Helios 300 laptop (2022)

If you want something a bit more manageable price-wise, the Acer Predator Helios 300 may be more your speed. It comes in with up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, either an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or 3070 Ti, and 32GB of DDR5 (4800MHz) RAM, so while it is a step down from the laptop above, you won’t be lacking power here. You can also have it with up to 2TB of PCie Gen 2 storage in RAID 0.

All of that powers a 15.6-inch Quad HD (2560 x 1440) display with a 165Hz refresh rate, balancing sharpness and a smooth refresh rate. There are a couple of models with a 17.3-inch display, too, and those can come in Quad HD 165Hz, Full HD 165Hz, or Full HD 144Hz.

The new Predator Helios 300 also comes with a cleaner redesigned chassis, though you still get a light bar below the palm rest to show off your RGB lighting. It’s still a large laptop, though, at 25.5mm of thickness for the 15-inch model and 26.5mm for the 17-inch versions. For ports, you get Thunderbolt 4 support, HDMI 2.1, and 2.5Gbps Ethernet, so it’s a well-rounded setup.

The 15.6-inch Acer Predator Helios 300 will be available in North American in May starting at $1,649.99, and in EMEA in February starting at $2,299. The larger 17.3-inch model will launch in North America in March starting at $1,749.99 and in EMEA in February starting at $2,399.

Acer Nitro 5 laptop (2022)

Aimed at more budget-oriented customers, there’s the ever-popular Acer Nitro 5 PC, now refreshed for 2022. This laptop actually comes in both Intel and AMD models, powered by up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 or AMD’s Ryzen 6000 series processors. That’s the latest hardware from both companies, and you can also get it with the latest NVIDIA GPUs up to a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti.

Both models have advantages and disadvantages in terms of specs. The Intel model comes with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, while the AMD version uses DDR5 instead. However, the Intel version has two PCIe Gen 4 SSD slots, while the AMD model has one PCIe Gen 4 slot and one PCIe Gen 3 slot.

Both models come in both 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch variants, with either Full HD 144Hz or Quad HD 165Hz panels. The laptop has been redesigned with a cleaner look, though it still sports a 4-zone RGB keyboard (optional), and it’s still heavy. The 15-inch version is 29.5mm thick, while the 17-inch model measures 30.6mm, and the weight starts at 5.73lbs for the smaller version or 6.61lbs for the bigger one. For ports, you still get HDMI 2.1, 2.5Gbps Ethernet. and Thunderbolt 4 on the Intel model. The AMD version uses USB 4, which theoretically has the same bandwidth.

The Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch Intel model will launch in North America in March starting at $1,049, and in EMEA in February starting at €1,549. The AMD model will launch in both markets in April, starting at $1,099 in North America and €1,649 in EMEA.

The 17.3-inch version with Intel processors will launch in North America in April starting at $1,099, and in EMEA in March starting at €1,649. Its AMD counterpart will be available in May in North America, starting at $1,149.99, and in April in EMEA starting at €1,699.

Acer Predator Orion 5000 desktop

Moving on to the desktop side of things, we have the Predator Orion 5000, a full-size gaming desktop. It comes with up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, and 64GB of DDR5 RAM at 4000MHz. If that seems a little low, keep in mind this isn’t Acer’s top-tier desktop, which isn’t being refreshed yet. For storage, you also get two M.2 PCIe Gen 4 slots for SSDs (up to 1TB each), plus two slots for SATA3 hard drives (up to 3TB each).

The chassis itself comes with a tool-less design for easy upgrades, including replacing the included RGB air cooler with a liquid cooler with a 240mm radiator. Speaking of which, the PC has four RGB fans cooling the components inside the chassis.

For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 6E, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, and more. There are four USB ports along with headphone and microphone jacks on the top of the chassis for quick access, with other ports in the back for peripherals that are always plugged in.

The Acer Predator Orion 5000 (2022) will be available in North America in February starting at $2,599, and in EMEA in March starting at €1,999.

Predator Orion 3000 desktop

Stepping down in price, the Predator Orion 3000 mid-tower still comes with up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor but maxes out with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070. It also comes with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM at 3,200MHz and 2TB of NVMe SSD storage, plus 6TB worth of HDDs if you want more space.

The design language of the Predator Orion 3000 is similar to the 5000 model, featuring RGB fans and an optional transparent side panel. However, it’s not quite as versatile, and there are only two USB ports on the front (one Type-A and one Type-C).

The Acer Predator Orion 3000 (2022) will also be available in North America in February starting at $1,199 and in EMEA in March starting at €1,299.

Predator XP32 and XP32 FP monitors

If you want to upgrade your gaming monitor, the new predator XP32 and XP32 FP monitors may be for you. These are 32-inch Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) screens with a 165Hz refresh rate (with overclocking), and they come with DisplayHDR 1000 certification, which is one of the highest HDR ratings available for a screen. On top of that, the displays use miniLED technology for full-array local dimming with 576 zones, they have a color accuracy rating of Delta E < 2, and they cover 99% of Adobe RGB, so they’re still great for color accuracy.

The regular XP32 comes with support for NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate and NVIDIA Reflex to combat system latency in online games. Meanwhile, the XP32 FP comes with AMD FreeSync premium Pro support and it has an HDMI 2.1 port, so you can game at 4K 120Hz on the latest consoles, not just PC. This model also has one extra HDMI port and supports power delivery over USB Type-C, which the regular XP32 doesn’t.

The Acer Predator XP32 will be available in Q3 2022, and it’ll start at $1,999 in North America or €1,899 in EMEA regions. The Predator XP32 FP will be available in Q2 2022 and start at $1,799 in North America or €1,599 in EMEA regions.

Predator CG48 gaming display

Finally, if you want a really big monitor, there’s the 48-inch Acer Predator CG48. This big format gaming display (BFGD) comes with a large 4K OLED panel with refresh rates up to 138Hz. Combining the benefits of OLED with a high refresh rate is bound to make for a great viewing experience, and the display also supports HDR10 and covers 98% of DCI-P3.

You can connect via DisplayPort 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 for 4K 120Hz gaming on both PC and consoles, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology is supported. You also get an ultra-low 0.1ms response time, thanks in part to the OLED panel.

The Acer Predator CG48 will be available in North America and EMEA regions in Q3 2022, with prices starting at $1,799 and €2,199 in those respective regions.