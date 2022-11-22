Acer Predator Orion 5000 The Acer Predator Orion 5000 is great for anyone who wants a pre-built gaming desktop. It has RTX 3070 graphics, and a powerful Intel Core i7 CPU, with fancy RGB lighting, too. See at Best Buy

A great early Black Friday PC deal that we've come across this week happens to be for PC gamers who aren't that into building their own systems. A pre-built gaming rig from Acer, the Predator Orion 5000 is now on sale at Best Buy for the price of $1,449. Usually, it retails for $1,849, so this is a great $400 savings, that can be put toward buying keyboards, mice, and other accessories for a fancier gaming setup.

As sold, this Acer Predator Orion 5000 comes configured with the Intel Core i7-12700F CPU, along with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB solid-state drive. More importantly, it also has the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards. There's also a good selection of ports, including USB-C, USB-A, HDMI 2.1, and Display Port. With stock specifications like those, almost any PC game should run smoothly on this system on any sized monitor without worry. If you want, you also can upgrade the memory and SSD storage, and swap out components at a later date.

Of course, since this is a gaming PC, there are fancy RGB lights, too. Each of the fans on this desktop PC has lighting effects that will be sure to light up your room when gaming. You can choose up to 16.7 million different colors and change the way the system looks through Acer's included software pre-installed on the system.

