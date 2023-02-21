The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE now has an amazing price of just $1,000, and it comes with powerful specs and a smooth display for gaming.

Acer Predator Triton 300 $1000 $1600 Save $600 One of the best laptops on the market is now $600 cheaper, so you better hurry up and get yourself one! Now available for $1,000 for a limited time, the Acer Predator Triton 300 is a pretty powerful laptop. $1000 at Best Buy

The Acer Predator Triton 500 SE is our favorite gaming laptop, but it does cost $2,400, which is way out of budget for many people. If you're looking for something more compact and more affordable, then the Acer Predator Triton 300 is a fantastic laptop at a great price point, especially now that it's discounted by $600. This limited-time deal gets you the fantastic Predator Triton 300 for just $1,000, but it's only available for a few more hours, so you'll want to jump on it as soon as possible.

Why you'll love the Acer Predator Triton 300

First off, this is a 14-inch screen gaming laptop, so you have quite a bit of space to play your favorite titles while also not being too big. The screen's native display resolution is 1920 x 1200, which, combined with the 165Hz refresh rate, will ensure you have smooth visuals no matter what you're playing.

This gaming laptop has a ton of power, running on an Intel 12th Gen Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, which is more than enough to get you through any task, regardless if you're working or relaxing. The RTX 3060 GPU is still one of the best you can get, allowing you to have a great experience when gaming or even when running video and photo editing software, which are known to be particularly taxing on any system.

The discounted Acer Predator Triton 300 also has 512GB of storage space for your files and games and comes with Windows 11 Home. All in all, this is a fantastic choice, especially since with the $600 discount, you won't be breaking the bank. It's a truly great deal for just $1,000.