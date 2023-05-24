Acer Predator Triton 300 SE $900 $1600 Save $700 An impressive laptop built for gamers and creators, offering a beautiful 165Hz display, featuring an RTX 3060 GPU, and now $700 off for an extremely limited time. $900 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a great creator laptop, chances are, you're going to be spending quite a bit. While they don't require as much power as a gaming laptops, they still require quite a bit of power if you're going to be doing lots of photo / video editing, 3D rendering, streaming, or other activities. Thankfully, we're getting a short window with an incredible discount on the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE laptop that comes with an Intel i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 3060 GPU, and an impressive 165Hz display. For a limited time, the laptop is $700 of its MSRP, bringing it down to a more reasonable $900 price tag.

What's great about the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE laptop?

The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE laptop is compact, coming in at just 19.9 mm thin, but also packs a ton of power with its powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor that's paired with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. It also has 512GB SSD for internal storage and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. Furthermore, the laptop also has a beautiful 14-inch display with a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz.

As far as connectivity goes, you have 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-A ports, and also a Thunderbolt 4 Type-C port. If you need to output to an external display, it also has an HDMI 2.1 port that can output at 4K at 120Hz. You can also expect excellent internet connectivity thanks to Intel's Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 wireless card. The laptop also features a fingerprint reader and RGB keyboard to add a little flair.

Why buy Acer's Predator Triton 300 SE laptop?

The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE laptop packs pretty much everything you'd need from a modern laptop, with a great design that's also light, but features just enough power, so you can rely on it for heavy-duty processing. Also since it has a pretty good graphics card, and a great display, you can also use this laptop for gaming too.

Normally this laptop comes in with an MSRP of $1,600, which is pretty expensive. But now you can grab the laptop for hundreds off, as this flash sale knocks $700 off, making it an incredible deal. So if you've been looking for a new Windows laptop, this will be a great option for you.