The Acer Predator Triton 500 SE is our favorite gaming laptop of the year, and while it's pricy, you can save $700 on it thanks to this deal.

The Acer Predator Triton 500 SE is a beast of a gaming laptop that doesn't come cheap, but if there was ever a time to buy it, this is it. This top-tier configuration of the best gaming laptop of 2022 comes with some incredible specs, including an Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics, and it usually costs a whopping $3,000. But thanks to this year's Black Friday deals, you can now get a big $700 discount, bringing it down to a more reasonable $2,299.99 price tag. That's still a lot of money, but you're getting your money's worth here.

Indeed, this machine comes with an Intel Core i9-12900H processor with 14 cores and 20 threads, capable of boosting up to 5GHz. On top of that, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is the most powerful laptop GPU on the market, so you can rest assured all your games will run just fine at a high resolution and frame rate. ROund that out with a whopping 32GB of RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and you have an amazing laptop not just for gaming, but also content creation.

What makes it even better for that is the display, which actually comes in a 16:10 aspect ratio to make it that much better for productivity. But it's still a fantastic gaming display, too, with Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600) resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate so you can enjoy your games in the smoothest way possible. And circling back around to productivity, the screen covers 100% of DCI-P3, so it's great for creative work, too.

No matter what you want to do on your laptop, the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE can do it, and while it's still pricy, a $700 discount is very hard to pass up. Snatch it up while it can!