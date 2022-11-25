Acer's Predator Triton 500 SE is a really powerful gaming laptop thanks to the Core i9 CPU, and Amazon is cutting the price to $2,299.99

There's no shortage of gaming laptops around this Black Friday, yet one of the most powerful money can buy is the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE. This beast of a laptop featuring Intel's highest-end Core i9 mobile CPU is usually $2,999.99, but with the retailer's Black Friday deals, you can get it today for $2,299, at 23% off, or a savings of around $700. Amazon even throws in a laptop case as a gift.

That's a lot to pay for a laptop, but this is also one of the most well-performing laptops we can find on Amazon right now. This system has the 12th Gen Intel i9-12900H CPU, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics, and 32GB of RAM. The combination should help the most intense game like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 play at the highest settings without any lag. This isn't a laptop that'll cause dropped frames in your games, or even stutter. As the "predator" gaming suggests, you'd get the absolute best performance out of this device.

There's another thing that makes this laptop great, too. The display is tuned to the 16:10 aspect ratio and sports a 2440Hz refresh rate, with the resolution coming in at 2560 x 1600. Outside regular gaming, you'd be able to be productive and stack your open windows side by side and get work done on this system, too. The fast refresh rate will bring your content to life, be it video editing, or just web browsing.

As with all Black Friday deals, you'll want to act fast. This deal won't last forever.