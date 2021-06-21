Acer Prime Day deals include nearly $600 off the Predator Triton 500

Amazon Prime Day is here, which means it’s time for some big savings on a wide range of products. Acer is one of the many companies participating in the Prime Day deals, and several of its laptops are available at big discounts. That includes business laptops, more mainstream devices, and perhaps most notably, the Predator Triton 500, a powerful gaming laptop that’s 33% off its usual price. That means it’s now $1,209.99 instead of $1,799.99 while supplies last.

Most of the deals are on laptops, but there are also a couple of desktops and even gaming monitors towards the end of the list. You’re likely to find something that appeals to you.

Acer Predator Triton 500, now just $1,209! Fast and smooth gaming With an Intel Core i7-10750H and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super, the Predator Triton 500 is a beast of a laptop, and the 300Hz refresh rate display can take full advantage of that. It also has 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, an RGB backlit keyboard, and more. Buy at Amazon

Acer Swift 5, now just $949.05 Powerful ultrabook If you want something light and powerful you can take anywhere, the Acer Swift 5 has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. The 14-inch Full HD display covers 100% of sRGB, so it'll look great too. It's $350 off, so it's a great deal. Buy at Amazon

Acer Swift 3, now just $669.99 Affordable but powerful If you don't need quite the same amount of power, the Acer Swift 3 comes with just 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, but it has the same powerful Intel processor as the Swift 5. The display is similar, too, and you still get a fingerprint reader for security. At this price, it's a great deal. Buy at Amazon

Acer Swift 3 (AMD), $150 off A touch of color Want a thin and light laptop with a little more personality? This Acer Swift 3 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U, along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, making it quite powerful, even if it's not the newest hardware available. You're still getting a ton of power for this mid-range price, plus it comes in a striking color the Intel variant doesn't have. Buy at Amazon

Acer Spin 5, $220 off Spin it around If you believe laptops aren't the same unless they can also be tablets, the Acer Spin 5 is a great choice. It's packing a 10th-generation Intel Core i7, but with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, you won't be hungry for power. The 13.5-inch display comes in a 3:2 aspect ratio and 2K resolution, making this great for media viewing and editing, which the included pen can also help with. Buy at Amazon

Acer Aspire 5 A517-52-713G, just $749.99 Big screen, big power Big screens are great for everything from productivity to gaming, and the Acer Aspire 5 has a large 17.3-inch display to help with that. It's packing the latest Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of RAM, so any work you need to do on it, it should be able to handle. Buy at Amazon

Acer Aspire 5 A515-55-35SE, just $319.99 Entry-level laptop We don't all need the latest and greatest in tech, and this Acer Aspire 5 is a good starting point if you're buying your first laptop or only use it occasionally. It has an Intel Core i3-1005G1 and 4GB of RAM, which is good enough for basic tasks. The 15.6-inch Full HD display is also sharp enough for basic work. Buy at Amazon

Acer Aspire 5 A515-46-R14K, just $299.99 Cheap AMD laptop Similar to the previous laptop, this Aspire 5 has an entry-level CPU, but this time from AMD. The Ryzen 5 3350U is far from the newest thing around, but it's still a capable chip for basic tasks, and paired with 4GB of RAM, it should be good enough for basic school work. Buy at Amazon

Acer TravelMate P6, $350 off For the business user It's not the most cutting-edge laptop, but with an Intel Core i5-10310U vPro, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, this is a solid business laptop. It has a fingerprint reader, facial recognition, military-grade durability, and a Full HD 14-inch display, making it a great travel companion. Buy at Amazon

Acer Aspire TC-895-UR12, now just $769.99 Powerful office desktop For the professional desktop user, this Acer Aspire desktop has a powerful Intel Core i7-10700 processor along with 16GB of RAM to handle almost any task you could want it to handle. Plus, the 512GB SSD and 1TB HDD give you plenty of storage for documents and whatever else you need to store on it. It comes with Windows 10 Pro and includes a mouse and keyboard, too. Buy at Amazon

Acer Aspire C27-962-UA91 AIO, now just $679.99 All you need All-in-one PCs give you everything you need to get up and running right away, and the Acer Aspire C27 has an Intel Core i7-1035G1, an Nvidia GeForce MX130 GPU, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage to get you started. The 27-inch display is Full HD, it has built-in speakers, and it includes a mouse and keyboard. With Acer's Prime Day deal, you can get it for $120 off. Buy at Amazon

Acer Predator XB273K, $100 off The ultimate gaming monitor Gaming monitors don't get much better than 4K resolution at 120Hz, with overclocking up to 144Hz. With this resolution and refresh rate, games will look incredibly crisp and smooth, assuming you have a PC to handle that kind of performance. It has two DisplayPort and two HDMI 2.0 inputs so you can choose your preferred connection type. Buy at Amazon

Acer ED323QUR Gaming Monitor, now $299.99 All-round gaming monitor Not everyone has the hardware to back up a 4K 120Hz monitor, so the Acer ED323QUR is much more reasonable for most people. It has QHD resolution in a 31/5-inch curved display for better visibility and immersion. It has a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support, too. Buy at Amazon

With these many deals to choose from, there’s very likely to be something that suits your fancy. From gaming to work to the more mainstream user, Acer has Prime Day deals for everyone, and some deals are truly great. The Predator Triton 500 is especially appealing at its new $1209.99 price tag, but many of the other laptops are great deals. And if you’re looking for a high refresh rate display, the Acer ED323QUR is at a great price for what it offers. Ultimately, it’s up to you what makes sense to buy, but these deals certainly make the devices much more enticing.

Acer also says it has the ConceptD 3 Ezel, a convertible tablet for creators, available at a massive $600 discount from its usual price tag of $1,499, but that price isn’t live at the moment. You may want to keep checking back in case the price goes live so you can nab this very powerful laptop at a very appealing price.