With 2023 coming to a close, companies are preparing to launch their latest products for the upcoming year, and consumers are eagerly waiting. One such company is Acer, and its Predator Helios gaming laptop line is due for a refresh. When this series hits the market, new details indicate that Acer will be going with updated Raptor Lake Refresh-HX CPUs to give the laptop a performance boost.

The updated Acer Predator Helios laptop comes in both 18-inch and 16-inch variations, and it features Intel’s Core i9-14900HX CPUs (via WCCF Tech). As their names suggest, the Predator Helios 18 has an 18-inch display, and the Predator Helios 16 features a 16-inch display. The i9-14900HX has a total of 24 cores and 32 threads, and it will give gamers the performance improvement they’re seeking — this chip has a base frequency of 2.4GHz with 5.8GHz boost clocks. The Predator Helios 18 and Predator Helios 16 have 32GB and 16GB of memory, respectively, making them ideal for heavy-duty gaming as well. In terms of storage, the 18-inch variation has a 2TB SSD, while the 16-inch edition comes with a 1TB SSD. Intel is slated to officially launch its 14900HX CPU line on December 14.

The Predator Helios laptops aren’t the only ones getting a refresh — Acer is expected to refresh its Swift Go series of laptops as well (via VideoCardz). They will feature the Meteor Lake CPUs, also known as Core Ultra 100H, but Acer likely won’t bank on interest from gamers. The laptops are expected to vary in memory capacity (between 16GB and 32GB) and storage (512GB and 1TB), and while not ideal for gaming, the Swift Go models still have potential. Not all consumers are seeking a heavy-duty laptop that can perform at a high level over several hours. Acer knows this, and it’s for this reason that the Swift Go refresh will likely still see success.